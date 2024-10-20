 Liam Payne's Father Arrives In Argentina For Repatriation Of Son's Body - Noise11.com
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman

Liam Payne’s Father Arrives In Argentina For Repatriation Of Son’s Body

by Music-News.com on October 20, 2024

in News

Liam Payne’s dad, Geoff Payne, has arrived in Argentina after his son’s death.

Geoff is in the country to arrange for the return of Liam’s body to England. Liam died on Thursday after falling from his hotel balcony.

Geoff, who is a mechanic, landed in the early hours of Saturday morning, and was seen alongside British consular officials before being accompanied by security officers into a van with black-tinted windows.

He visited the Buenos Aires morgue to identify his son’s body, then went to the local prosecutor’s office where he’s believed to be organising the patriation of his son’s body.

Geoff then went on to visit the Casa Sur Hotel where his son died. He stopped at the flowers and cards outside the hotel dedicated to Liam. He picked up a photo of Liam and looked at it, before thanking a crowd of fans who had gathered outside the venue. He then went inside, where it was believed he was collecting Liam’s belongings.

It’s the first time any of Liam’s family have been seen publicly since he died. After his death, Geoff and his wife Karen released a statement, saying, “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

