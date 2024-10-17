 One Direction Pay Joint Tribute To Liam Payne - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction Pay Joint Tribute To Liam Payne

by Music-News.com on October 17, 2024

in News

Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates have revealed they are “completely devastated” by his death.

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 16 October.

On Thursday, a statement from the original remaining group members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, paid a heartfelt tribute to Payne.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the statement read.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The statement was signed, “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”.

One Direction were formed in 2010 for the UK TV show X Factor.

The pop group went on to enjoy worldwide success with hits such as What Makes You Beautiful, Little Things, History and Story of My Life, before they split in 2015.

Payne is survived by his mother Karen, father Geoff and older sisters Nicola and Ruth as well as his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

music-news.com

