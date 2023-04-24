Pet Shop Boys Premiere ‘The Lost Room’ - Noise11.com

Pet Shop Boys have a new music video for ‘The Lost Room’ featuring footage from the 1966 movie ‘Young Törless’.
‘Young Törless’ was a German film based on a true story about violent, sadistic and homoerotic tendencies at the Austrian military academy.
‘The Lost Room’ is from an EP ‘Lost’ featuring five new Pet Shop Boys songs:
The Lost Room
I Will Fall
Skeletons in the Closet
Kaputnik
Living In The Past
