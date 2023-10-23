 Pete Townshend Is Working On A New Rock Opera - Noise11.com

Pete Townshend photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pete Townshend Is Working On A New Rock Opera

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2023

in News

Pete Townshend is turning his novel ‘The Age of Anxiety’ into a “full opera”.

Townshend is “working” on turning his 2019 book into a stage show that will soundtracked by new songs.

Pete told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “I am still developing the score and recording the music.

“I am also working on a documentary about the project, from its inception in 2007 until today. I’m probably two years off completing it, at which time I hope to perform it with a full opera and a cast of guest singers.”

Pete previously create The Who’s rock operas; 1969’s ‘Tommy’ and 1973’s ‘Quadrophenia’.

‘The Age of Anxiety’ show will explore society’s fears for the future with the impact of global warming and terrorism looming large, the detrimental effects of social media and how that is producing a generation of people with mental health issues.

Pete’s The Who bandmate Roger Daltrey is working on his own passion project, a biopic about the band’s late drummer Keith Moon, who died aged 32 in 1979 from an accidental drugs overdose.

Roger previously said: “I’ve written a film script about his life because I have never met anyone in my life similar to Keith. He was the funniest man I ever met.

“But he couldn’t control his talent.

“If you were trying to make a film and you asked him, ‘Could you do that again?’, he’d go, ‘No’. He couldn’t do it again.

“Everything was polar opposites with him.

“Yes, he was incredibly flawed, he had incredible tragedy in his life.

“But everybody who knew him, who met him, loved him.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles Now and Then countdown
The Beatles Red and Blue Now and Then Announcement Is Coming Today

The expected announcement for the new and final Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ and the expanded ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ compilations will be made today (26 October 2023).

2 days ago
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

3 days ago
Van Morrison Accentuate The Positive
Van Morrison To Release Fourth Album In Two Years ‘Accentuate The Positive’

Van Morrison is churning out the new albums with a fourth ‘Accentuate The Positive’ coming put in November. It will be the fourth Van Morrison album since 2021.

3 days ago
Robbie Robertson
Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Is Getting Better All The Time At Most Likely His Last Ever Melbourne Show #Review

The Beatles played six concerts in Melbourne on that one and only Australian tour of 1964, two shows each on the 15, 16 and 17th of June. The next time Paul was in Melbourne was for two Wings concerts on 13 and 14 November, 1975. There were two MCG concerts on 9 and 10 March, 1993, and two AAMI Park shows on 6 and 7 December, 2017. 21 October, 2023 at Marvel Stadium was special. It was the 13th and most likely the last time Sir Paul McCartney will ever perform in Melbourne, Australia.

6 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won’t Be Cramped With Guests

Ozzy Osbourne's new solo album will have fewer featured artists.

October 20, 2023
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
A Deep Dive Into The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The first time I heard ‘Hackney Diamonds’ I loved it. The Stones finally had an album of new songs and they sounded great, instantly catchy and memorable. However, by the third listen it starts to feel like a Pop record by a Rock band.

October 19, 2023