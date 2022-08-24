Peter Jackson Says Disney Won’t Release Extend The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Edition - Noise11.com

Sir Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles’ recent ‘Get Back’ doco, says Disney cannot be convinced that an extended version is worth releasing.

Jackson was speaking to Kim Masters for ‘The Business’ podcast.

Jackson says there is easily another six hours of footage fans would love to see. “They say, and they might be quite right, that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years. So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point.”

The current edition of ‘Get Back’ looks like being all we will get. Even the rumoured reissue of the original 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie is no longer being talked up. The recent ‘Let It Be’ box set extended edition of the album also missed many of the songs in the Jackson doco and they look like remaining within this ‘Get Back’ movie feature.

Peter Jackson does say that he is talks for a new Beatles project with Disney but it will not resolve around the unused Get Back sessions.

