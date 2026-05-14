Pink Floyd Honoured With Royal Mint Commemorative Coin - Noise11 Music News

Pink Floyd has become the latest British music institution recognised by The Royal Mint, with a new commemorative coin built around the prism artwork from The Dark Side Of The Moon.

by Paul Cashmere

More than 50 years after Pink Floyd emerged from London’s underground music scene, The Royal Mint has unveiled an official commemorative coin celebrating the band’s cultural and musical legacy. The release, available from 14 May 2026, places the prism artwork from 1973’s The Dark Side Of The Moon at the centre of the design, acknowledging one of the most recognisable visual identities in popular music history.

The coin becomes part of The Royal Mint’s ongoing Music Legends series, which has previously recognised artists including David Bowie, George Michael, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury. The series has become an increasingly significant crossover between music memorabilia and collectable currency, with nearly half a million coins distributed to collectors and fans across 108 countries.

Designed by Henry Gray, the reverse side of the Pink Floyd coin features the famous prism and spectrum motif associated with The Dark Side Of The Moon. Some editions will include a rainbow prism effect rendered in colour. The original album sleeve was created by Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson and illustrated by George Hardie. The album itself remains one of the biggest-selling records in history, with worldwide sales exceeding 50 million copies.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said the band’s visual identity made the project immediately recognisable.

“Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations and the moment you see this coin, you know exactly who it celebrates,” Morgan said in a statement.

“The iconic prism is instantly recognisable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves.”

Alongside the coin release, The Royal Mint is also issuing a limited-edition Pink Floyd guitar plectrum in gold, silver and dark chrome finishes. Designed by Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne, the plectrum again references The Dark Side Of The Moon artwork and connects directly to guitarist David Gilmour, whose solo on the song Time remains one of the defining performances in progressive rock.

Pink Floyd formed in London in 1965 with Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright. Gilmour joined the group in 1968 as Barrett’s involvement diminished due to declining mental health and substance abuse issues. Across the 1970s the band became one of the defining acts of progressive rock through albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series has increasingly broadened its scope beyond mainstream pop and rock acts. Since launching with Queen in 2020, the collection has expanded to include artists from multiple genres and eras, including Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Shirley Bassey, John Lennon and Iron Maiden. The inclusion of Pink Floyd reflects the continuing commercial and cultural relevance of catalogue artists whose imagery often carries as much recognition as the music itself.

The collectables market linked to heritage rock artists has grown significantly over the past decade, fuelled by anniversary reissues, vinyl resurgence and high-value memorabilia sales. Music-themed coins have become part of that ecosystem, appealing not only to numismatists but also to fans seeking officially licensed artefacts tied to landmark recordings and artists.

For Pink Floyd, the release arrives during another period of renewed interest in the band’s catalogue. Anniversary editions, immersive audio reissues and archival live material have introduced the group to younger audiences decades after their commercial peak. The enduring visibility of The Dark Side Of The Moon, first released in 1973 and still regularly appearing on catalogue charts worldwide, continues to anchor that legacy.

The Pink Floyd commemorative coin goes on sale from 9am UK time on 14 May 2026, with prices starting at £18.50. Limited-edition proof and colour versions will also be available through The Royal Mint.

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