Pink Floyd Sell Catalogue for $400 million - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd have sold their music catalogue to Sony for a reported $400 million.

Speculation about the sale were confirmed in August when David Gilmour told Rolling Stone that the sale would rid him of his times to Roger Waters. “To be rid of the decision making and the arguments that are involved with keeping it going is my dream. If things were different… and I am not interested in that from a financial standpoint. I’m only interested in it from getting out of the mud bath that it has been for quite a while,” Gilmour said.

The Pink Floyd catalogue sale has been negotiated for over a year and at one stage was “basically dead” because of the on-going in-fighting between Waters and Gilmour.

The sale includes the recording catalogue dating back to the debut album ‘The Piper at the Gates of Down’ in 1967 through to ‘The Endless River’ in 2014.

Classics in the collection include the iconic albums ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘The Wall’.

