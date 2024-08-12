 David Gilmour Previews ‘Luck and Strange’ Album With ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’ - Noise11.com

David Gilmour Previews ‘Luck and Strange’ Album With ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’

by Paul Cashmere on August 12, 2024

in News

David Gilmour has dropped another track from his upcoming ‘Luck and Strange’ album with the release of a video for ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’, directed by Gavin Elder with animation from Levon Kvan.

‘Luck and Strange’ is Gilmour’s firt album since ‘Rattle That Lock’ in 2015. Musicians on the album are including Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, and Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards, with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. There is also keyboards from the late Richard Wright of Pink Floyd, who passed away in 2008. Gilmour found a recording of a jam with Wright recorded at David’s barn.

The second taste of the album was ‘Between Two Points’, featuring David and Polly Samson’s daughter Romany. Their sons Gabriel and Charlie are also on the album.

The first released was ‘The Piper’s Call’ in April 2024.

Gilmour recorded ‘Luck and Strange’ over five months at Gilmour’s Medina Studio in Hove and at Mark Knopfler’s British Grove Studios in London, with the producer Charlie Andrew.

‘Luck and Strange’ will be released on 6 September 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Finneas (supplied by Universal Music)
Finneas Preps Second Album ‘For Crying Out Loud’

Finneas O’Connell, the brother, co-writer and producer for Billie Eilish, has announced his second album ‘For Crying Out Loud’.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Announces Wembley Support Acts

Taylor Swift has announced new support acts for her upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium.

7 days ago
The Dead Daisies
The Dead Daisies Premiere Very AC/DC Sounding ‘I’m Gonna Ride’

The Dead Daisies are channelling AC/DC with their new song ‘I’m Gonna Ride’.

August 4, 2024
George Daniel of The 1975
George Daniel of The 1975 Releases His First Solo Song

The 1975's drummer and producer, George Daniel, has released his debut solo single, ‘Screen Cleaner’.

August 3, 2024
Gypsy Lee
Gypsy Lee Releases Her Debut EP ‘Pretty In The Dark’

2024 started strong for Melbourne singer songwriter Gypsy Lee. It was only back in March when Gypsy played her first show at The Espy in St Kilda.

August 3, 2024
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Pauses German Show After Torrential Downpour

Adele has paused a Munich concert after rain made her dress to hard to wear.

August 3, 2024
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Next Post Malone Albums Features Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and More

Post Malone has unveiled the star-studded tracklisting for his hotly anticipated country album 'F-1 Trillion'.

August 2, 2024