David Gilmour Previews ‘Luck and Strange’ Album With ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’ - Noise11.com

David Gilmour has dropped another track from his upcoming ‘Luck and Strange’ album with the release of a video for ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’, directed by Gavin Elder with animation from Levon Kvan.

‘Luck and Strange’ is Gilmour’s firt album since ‘Rattle That Lock’ in 2015. Musicians on the album are including Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, and Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards, with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. There is also keyboards from the late Richard Wright of Pink Floyd, who passed away in 2008. Gilmour found a recording of a jam with Wright recorded at David’s barn.

The second taste of the album was ‘Between Two Points’, featuring David and Polly Samson’s daughter Romany. Their sons Gabriel and Charlie are also on the album.

The first released was ‘The Piper’s Call’ in April 2024.

Gilmour recorded ‘Luck and Strange’ over five months at Gilmour’s Medina Studio in Hove and at Mark Knopfler’s British Grove Studios in London, with the producer Charlie Andrew.

‘Luck and Strange’ will be released on 6 September 2024.

