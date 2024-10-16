PJ Harvey to Play Golden Plains, Womadelaide and Her Own Shows In Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

PJ Harvey will perform in Australia in March 2025 including a headline performance at Golden Plains, a performance at Womadelaide and shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

PJ HARVEY AUSTRALIA MARCH 2025

Tuesday 04 March | Kings Park & Botanic Garden, PERTH, WA

With special guest Mick Turner

Presented with Perth Festival and Mellen Events

On sale 10am Monday 21 October

Friday 07 March | WOMADelaide, ADELAIDE, SA

On sale now

Sunday 09 March | Golden Plains, MEREDITH, VIC

Register from 3pm Wednesday 16 October

Tuesday 11 March | Plenary, MCEC, MELBOURNE, VIC

With special guest Mick Turner

On sale 10am Friday 18 October

Thursday 13 March | Sydney Opera House Forecourt, SYDNEY, NSW

With special guest Mick Turner

Presented with Sydney Opera House

On sale 9am Thursday 24 October

Saturday 15 March | Great Hall, BCEC, BRISBANE, QLD

With special guest Mick Turner

On sale 10am Friday 18 October

SHOW & TICKETING INFORMATION

https://pjharvey.net/live/

PJ Harvey will perform at Golden Plains 2025 while she is in Australia

Golden Plains is 8, 9 and 10 March.

Golden Plains 2025 lineup is PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., 2manydjs, Wet Kiss, Durand Jones & The Indications, Magdalena Bay, Osees, Kneecap, Thelma Plum, Grace Cummings, Bahamadia, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Ela Minus, Bonny Light Horseman, Adriana, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, CCL, Teether & Kuya Neil, Skeleten, Zjoso, Jada Weazel, Elliot & Vincent, Storytelling with Uncle Barry, Sun Ra Arkestra, more.

