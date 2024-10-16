PJ Harvey to Play Golden Plains, Womadelaide and Her Own Shows In Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

PJ Harvey will perform in Australia in March 2025 including a headline performance at Golden Plains, a performance at Womadelaide and shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
PJ HARVEY AUSTRALIA MARCH 2025
Tuesday 04 March | Kings Park & Botanic Garden, PERTH, WA
With special guest Mick Turner
Presented with Perth Festival and Mellen Events
On sale 10am Monday 21 October
Friday 07 March | WOMADelaide, ADELAIDE, SA
On sale now
Sunday 09 March | Golden Plains, MEREDITH, VIC
Register from 3pm Wednesday 16 October
Tuesday 11 March | Plenary, MCEC, MELBOURNE, VIC
With special guest Mick Turner
On sale 10am Friday 18 October
Thursday 13 March | Sydney Opera House Forecourt, SYDNEY, NSW
With special guest Mick Turner
Presented with Sydney Opera House
On sale 9am Thursday 24 October
Saturday 15 March | Great Hall, BCEC, BRISBANE, QLD
With special guest Mick Turner
On sale 10am Friday 18 October
SHOW & TICKETING INFORMATION
https://pjharvey.net/live/
PJ Harvey will perform at Golden Plains 2025 while she is in Australia
Golden Plains is 8, 9 and 10 March.
Golden Plains 2025 lineup is PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C., 2manydjs, Wet Kiss, Durand Jones & The Indications, Magdalena Bay, Osees, Kneecap, Thelma Plum, Grace Cummings, Bahamadia, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Ela Minus, Bonny Light Horseman, Adriana, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, CCL, Teether & Kuya Neil, Skeleten, Zjoso, Jada Weazel, Elliot & Vincent, Storytelling with Uncle Barry, Sun Ra Arkestra, more.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE