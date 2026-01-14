Poison The Well Announce New Album Peace In Place After 16 Year Hiatus - Noise11.com

Poison The Well have confirmed their long awaited return with Peace In Place, the first new studio album from the influential Miami metalcore pioneers in more than 16 years. The album will be released on March 20 via SharpTone Records, marking a significant new chapter for a band whose legacy is deeply woven into the foundations of modern heavy music.

Alongside the announcement, Poison The Well have shared a video for the new single Thoroughbreds, offering the first substantial glimpse of the band’s creative direction since 2009’s The Tropic Rot. For a group whose early work reshaped the sound and emotional scope of metalcore, the release is a moment of genuine consequence.

Poison The Well first emerged from South Florida in the late 1990s, evolving out of the hardcore underground under earlier names before settling into a sound that balanced bruising intensity with melodic vulnerability. Their 1999 debut The Opposite of December… A Season of Separation quickly became a defining statement, widely regarded as a benchmark release that expanded what heavy music could communicate emotionally. The album’s influence continues to echo through generations of bands that followed, both within metalcore and beyond.

Rather than repeating past formulas, Peace In Place reflects the accumulated weight of time, distance and lived experience. Vocalist Jeffrey Moreira describes the album as the most emotionally charged work the band has ever produced, shaped by the years spent away from Poison The Well and the unresolved feelings that lingered during that absence. The record channels frustration, disappointment and heartache into something deliberate and connected, using heaviness as a vehicle for honesty rather than aggression alone.

Thoroughbreds embodies that approach. Built on urgent riffing, shifting dynamics and a sense of controlled tension, the track explores the slow erosion of bonds once believed to be permanent. Moreira frames the song around the idea of stubborn endurance, not as a virtue but as a flaw, when persistence delays inevitable collapse. It is introspective and confrontational in equal measure, a familiar balance for longtime listeners, but sharpened by maturity and perspective.

The band’s renewed sense of purpose is rooted in reconnection. Moreira has spoken openly about the uncertainty of returning after so long away, questioning whether the spark that once defined Poison The Well could still exist. The process of creating Peace In Place answered that question decisively, reaffirming the bond between the members and the role the band continues to play in their lives.

Musically, Peace In Place draws from the full spectrum of Poison The Well’s history, from the precision and force that made their early work so influential to the textured songwriting that emerged on later albums such as You Come Before You and Versions. The result is a record that feels cohesive and contemporary without abandoning the emotional core that has always defined the band.

The album artwork was created in collaboration with Frank Maddocks, known for his work with Linkin Park and Deftones, further reinforcing the connection between Poison The Well and a broader lineage of artists who prioritise atmosphere and meaning alongside heaviness.

Poison The Well’s current lineup features vocalist Jeffrey Moreira, guitarist Ryan Primack, guitarist Vadim Taver, drummer Christopher Hornbrook and bassist Noah Harmon. Primack and Hornbrook remain the band’s founding anchors, while Moreira’s voice continues to be the constant thread across the group’s studio history.

With Peace In Place, Poison The Well are not attempting to reclaim a moment from the past. Instead, they are extending a story that never truly ended, proving that the emotional language they helped define still has relevance, weight and urgency.

Peace In Place will be released on March 20 via SharpTone Records.

Peace In Place Track Listing

01. Wax Mask

02. Primal Bloom

03. Thoroughbreds

04. Everything Hurts

05. Weeping Tones

06. A Wake Of Vultures

07. Bad Bodies

08. Drifting Without End

09. Melted

10. Plague Them The Most

