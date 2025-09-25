 Portugal. The Man Return With Shish Album, New Singles, and World Tour - Noise11.com
Portugal. The Man Return With Shish Album, New Singles, and World Tour

by Noise11.com on September 25, 2025

in News

Portugal.The Man have confirmed the arrival of their next studio album Shish, due 7 November via their own KNIK imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers. To coincide with the news, the band have dropped two new singles, the hypnotic “Tanana” and the propulsive “Mush.”

The tracks mark another unpredictable chapter for the Alaskan-born, Portland-based outfit. Lead singer John Gourley describes “Mush” as a snapshot of rural resilience: “It’s survival, connection and ambition. Dirt bikes, smokers, gunfire, video games – the absurd and dangerous moments of life. The line ‘we can be family’ is about pushing back against isolation, building something lasting.”

In contrast, “Tanana” digs into generational grief, searching for meaning in a fractured world.

The forthcoming Shish LP is expected to contain ten songs that stretch Portugal. The Man’s warped brand of pop further into the unknown. It follows the surprise mid-year drop of uLu Selects Vol. 2, which hinted at a rawer, more vulnerable sonic direction.

Portugal. The Man will take Shish on the road almost immediately. Their Denali North American tour kicks off 6 November in their adopted hometown of Portland with two sold-out shows. From there, the itinerary takes them through Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and more, wrapping 12 December in Austin, Texas.

European and UK fans won’t have to wait long. A full tour across Ireland, the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria is locked in for February and March 2026.

Tracklisting
Denali
Pittman Ralliers
Angoon
Knik
Shish
Mush
Tyonek
Kokhanockers
Tanana
Father Gun

Portugal. The Man are no strangers to success on the charts. Their 2017 breakthrough album Woodstock spawned the global hit “Feel It Still,” which landed them a GRAMMY and multi-platinum sales across the world. But the band’s reputation has always extended beyond music.

They’ve channelled their profile into activism through their Pass The Mic Foundation, which focuses on human rights, Indigenous health, and environmental causes. Their Frances Changed My Life campaign, named for Gourley’s daughter, raises money for rare disease families impacted by DHDDS. To date, the band has helped raise more than $1 million across various initiatives.

Further collaborations have seen Portugal. The Man work with organisations like March For Our Lives (gun reform), Protect Our Winters (climate change), The Skatepark Project, and Keep Oregon Well (mental health advocacy). In 2022, they launched PTM’s Night Out initiative to improve accessibility for disabled fans at live events.

