Posthumous Juice WRLD Album To be Released - Noise11.com

The final posthumous Juice WRLD album is “in the works”.

The late rapper’s label boss Lil Bibby – who runs Grade A Productions – has confirmed that one last record is on the way and it’s a “celebration” of his life.

Bibby wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Juice in the studio: “The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works.

“Let’s celebrate the life of Juice. No more mourning, I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved!”

“You guys have been the best fans an artist can have (Minus the death threats to Bibby). I’m not gonna complain but i’ll jus say this is not easy. We miss you, We love you 999 til the world ends.”

The record will be the third posthumous LP following 2020’s Legends Never Die’ and 2021’s ‘Fighting Demons’.

Two unreleased tracks, ‘Go Hard 2.0’ and ‘Cigarettes’, were also released that year.

Eminem, BTS star Suga, and Justin Bieber are featured on ‘Fighting Demons’.

Juice – whose real name was Jarad Higgins – passed away in December 2019 at the age of 21 from an accidental overdose.

His mother, Carmela Wallace, subsequently unveiled the Live Free 999 Fund in honour of her son, which aims to help young people suffering from mental health issues.

In a statement about the song ‘Righteous’, which was released the same week the fund was launched, his family wrote on Instagram: “Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music.

“Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.

“Earlier this week, Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace, announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.

“Tonight we will be releasing a new song called “Righteous” which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles.

“We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice’s spirit alive.

“Stay safe everyone.

“Love Carmela Wallace, Juice’s family and the Grade A team. (sic)”

