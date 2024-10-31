Posthumous Liam Payne Song Pulled From Release - Noise11.com

Liam Payne’s posthumous single will be postponed.

The track called, Do No Wrong, had been due to be released on Friday.

Sam Pounds, the US musician who collaborated on the music with Liam, had previously announced on social media that he hoped the track would “eclipse the negative echoes” of Liam’s death.

However, now he’s told how he’s decided to postpone the release of the song, and wait until Liam’s family feel ready to have the music available to the public.

“Today I’m deciding to hold Do No Wrong and leave those liberties up to all family members,” he wrote on X. “I want all proceeds to go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

Before he made the announcement, he shared a video clip of both he and Liam listening to the song together on his Instagram account.

He captioned the video, “Yea I see the reports but I knew your heart. Filmed by @roo0990. @liampayne originally wanted us & @chrisbrownofficial on this. A musical moment & tribute to @liampayne.”

Liam died earlier this month after he fell from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

