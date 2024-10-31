 Posthumous Liam Payne Song Pulled From Release - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Posthumous Liam Payne Song Pulled From Release

by Music-News.com on October 31, 2024

in News

Liam Payne’s posthumous single will be postponed.

The track called, Do No Wrong, had been due to be released on Friday.

Sam Pounds, the US musician who collaborated on the music with Liam, had previously announced on social media that he hoped the track would “eclipse the negative echoes” of Liam’s death.

However, now he’s told how he’s decided to postpone the release of the song, and wait until Liam’s family feel ready to have the music available to the public.

“Today I’m deciding to hold Do No Wrong and leave those liberties up to all family members,” he wrote on X. “I want all proceeds to go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

Before he made the announcement, he shared a video clip of both he and Liam listening to the song together on his Instagram account.

He captioned the video, “Yea I see the reports but I knew your heart. Filmed by @roo0990. @liampayne originally wanted us & @chrisbrownofficial on this. A musical moment & tribute to @liampayne.”

Liam died earlier this month after he fell from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Coldplay Play First Show Ever Without Guy Berryman #ColdplayMelbourne

Coldplay’s first Australian ‘Music of the Spheres’ show in Melbourne was special but for the wrong reason. For the first time ever, the four founding members were three. Bass player Guy Berryman fell ill hours before the show. Guy was replaced with the band’s sound engineer Bill Rahko who mimed Guy’s bass parts wearing a helmet.

2 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Drops ‘Disease’ Video

The Lady Gaga video is here for you to see.

21 hours ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Turned Down $3 Million To Perform At A Trump Rally

50 Cent has explained why he turned down an offer of $3 million (£2.3 million) to perform at a Donald Trump rally.

1 day ago
Solange photo by Ros O'Gorman
Solange Knowles Goes Public With Her Health Issues

Solange Knowles has told how she suffers from multiple auto-immune disorders.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Losses Hearing In Left Ear

Adele has revealed she has lost her hearing in her left ear after suffering a painful infection.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song ‘Disease’

Lady Gaga has previewed her upcoming album with the working title ‘LG7’ (which may or may not be the end title. The new song and first from the album is ‘Disease’.

6 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due To Illness

Justin Timberlake has postponed six tour dates after coming down with bronchitis and laryngitis.

6 days ago