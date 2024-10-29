 Posthumous Liam Payne Song To Be Released on Friday - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Posthumous Liam Payne Song To Be Released on Friday

by Music-News.com on October 30, 2024

in News

Liam Payne’s first posthumous song will be released on Friday.

Liam recorded the track, called Do No Wrong, with Sam Pounds before he died earlier this month, aged 31.

Sam announced on social media that the track would be released later this week, on 1 November.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” he wrote on X. “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes.

I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you. With love. Let’s all be the blessing.”

Sam Pounds is a singer, songwriter, and Grammy award-winning producer. When news of Liam’s death broke, he took to social media to pay a tribute to his fellow artist and share a video of the pair in the recording studio together.

“My bro. I can’t believe I’m writing this post. I can’t believe you are gone in this way,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is how I’ll always remember brother…The happy, funny, and talented brother, father, and friend…We made some awesome and beautiful music together that will live on forever. Love you @liampayne bro! RIP.”

Two of Liam’s songs have made it back in to the charts since he died. His final solo single, Teardrops, re-entered the charts at number 39, while For You (Fifty Shades Freed), which he sang with Rita Ora, entered the downloads list at number 76.

Liam Payne died on 16 October after falling three stories from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

music-news.com

