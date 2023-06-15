 Posthumous Sparklehorse Album 'Bird Machine' To Be Released - Noise11.com
Sparklehorse

Sparklehorse

Posthumous Sparklehorse Album ‘Bird Machine’ To Be Released

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

The Sparklehorse album Mark Linkous had been working on at the time of his death will finally be released.

The album ‘Bird Machine’ has been completed by Mark’s younger brother Matt and Matt’s wife Melissa.

Sparklehorse was Mark Linkous who passed away in 2010 at age 47. Linkous suffered depression and was deeply affected by the death of his friend Vic Chestnutt a year earlier. At the time of his death he was in the process of breaking up with his wife Teresa. Teresa died in 2016 from an asthma attack.

Following Mark’s death his family put the following announcement on the Sparklehorse website. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and family member Mark Linkous took his own life today. We are thankful for his time with us and will hold him forever in our hearts. May his journey be peaceful, happy, and free. There’s a heaven and there’s a star for you.”

The song ‘Evening Star Supercharger’ is here now.

‘Bird Machine’ will be released on September 8, 2023.

Over the course of four beautiful and otherworldly Sparklehorse records and two Sparklehorse collaborative projects, Mark had built a reputation as one of alternative rock’s most distinctive and influential songwriters. His combination of ghostly static-scarred ballads and thrillingly distorted rock was revered by fellow musicians such as Thom Yorke, PJ Harvey and Tom Waits, all of whom he recorded with, and deeply cherished by his fans. But the intimacy and honesty that made his songs so special also laid bare the troubles that he carried. As he continued to work on his fifth album, recording with Steve Albini in Chicago, and in front of his beloved 1968 Flickinger mixing console at his Static King studio, the depression which had shadowed him for many years began to deepen. On March 6 of 2010 he died by suicide at the age of 48.

Several years later when Matt, Melissa and Bryan Hoffa, an audio preservation specialist at the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center, began the painstaking process of listening to and archiving Mark’s recordings, they found the ideas that Mark had discussed with Matt had been vividly and powerfully achieved. A number of the songs were close to completion, while others needed only careful encouragement – the addition of subtle instrumentation and accompanying vocals in some cases, another careful mix in others – to take flight. “It was as though the songs let you know,” says Melissa. “Mark communicated these songs. We just did our best to transmit them.”

Mark was famously perfectionist about his work and the question of whether to complete the album weighed heavily on Matt. “It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” says Matt. “It’s difficult making a choice about someone else’s art, even if you’ve known them all your life and worked with them, even if they were your brother and best friend. We had long conversations about not wanting to take this into a different direction. We wanted to bring out what was there.”

It helped hugely that Matt and Melissa were able to work with a team of musicians – including Alan Weatherhead, who produced ‘Bird Machine’ with Matt and Melissa, Joel Hamilton who mixed the record, and Greg Calbi, who jointly mastered the final version – who had worked with Sparklehorse and cared deeply for Mark. And crucially, it felt clear to them that most of the record was already in place. Mark had given it its title and a track listing in handwritten notes received by Matt.

From the time that Mark began working on these songs to the record’s imminent release, 14 years have passed, a long time for a collection of tracks that were already well advanced at the time of Mark’s death. But there’s something too in the album’s long and complex gestation – the chaos of old tapes, the love and care that Mark’s family and his close musician friends have shown to every detail – that makes this so distinctively a Sparklehorse record.

It means so much to me, this last batch of beautiful stuff that my brother was putting together,” says Matt. “When I sit down and put on a pair of headphones, I’ll run it all the way through. Everything from “It Will Never Stop” to “Evening Star Supercharger” to “Stay,” that’s Mark just letting it out.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Queens of the Stone Age Premieres Another New Song ‘Paper Machette’

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new song ‘Paper Machette’ ahead of the ‘In Times New Roman’ album due 16 June, 2023.

4 mins ago
Stevie Nicks box set
Stevie Nicks Box Set With A Stack Of Rarities Coming

Steve Nicks will release a box set of all of her solo albums plus a disc of rarities on 28 July, 2023.

19 mins ago
Duff McKagan
Guns ‘n Roses Duff McKagen To Release Third Solo Album ‘Lighthouse’

Duff McKagan of Guns ‘n Roses will release his third solo album in October. The title track to ‘Lighthouse’ is here now.

1 hour ago
Radiohead OK Computer 20
YouTuber Recreates Radiohead ‘OK Computer’ Using Only Nintendo Sounds

Radiohead album 'OK Computer' has been recreated in full just using sounds from Nintendo 64 games.

2 hours ago
Urge Overkill Girl Youll Be A Woman Soon
John ‘Blackie Onassis’ Rowen Of Urge Overkill Has Died

John Rowen, aka Blackie Onassis, the drummer for Urge Overkill has passed away. No further details are known at this stage.

4 hours ago
The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Prodigy To Play UK Dates

The Prodigy have vowed to continue to "ignite, uplift and destroy," following the loss of Keith Flint.

2 days ago
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Screaming Jets Add More Dates To The Rock Vault Tour

The Screaming Jets will head out for more shows expanding the 30th Anniversary of the ‘All For One’ album with the Rock Vault Tour.

2 days ago