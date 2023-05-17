Priscilla Presley Settles With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Estate - Noise11.com

Priscilla Presley’s legal petition questioning the will of her daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, has been settled.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on 12 January, 2023. Lisa Marie inherited her father’s estate when he passed away on 16 August, 1977. When Lisa Marie died at age 54 her will, modified in 2016, specified the estate go to her children. Priscilla questioned the amendment but has now settled for an undisclosed amount. Details of the hearing has also been supressed.

Both sides are on record as saying they are satisfied with the settlement. “I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, actor Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, from two different ex-husbands. Her son Benjamin died in 2020 at age 27.

