 Priscilla Presley Settles With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Estate - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley Settles With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Estate

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

Priscilla Presley’s legal petition questioning the will of her daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, has been settled.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on 12 January, 2023. Lisa Marie inherited her father’s estate when he passed away on 16 August, 1977. When Lisa Marie died at age 54 her will, modified in 2016, specified the estate go to her children. Priscilla questioned the amendment but has now settled for an undisclosed amount. Details of the hearing has also been supressed.

Both sides are on record as saying they are satisfied with the settlement. “I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, actor Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, from two different ex-husbands. Her son Benjamin died in 2020 at age 27.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Belafonte and Barack Obama photo from Barack Obama Facebook page
Harry Belafonte Dies Aged 96

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.

April 26, 2023
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

March 5, 2023
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

February 8, 2023
Barrett Strong, Noise11, Photo
Motown Songwriter Barrett Strong Dead at 81

Barrett Strong, the man who gave Motown an early hit with ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’* has died at the age of 81.

January 31, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley
UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

It has now been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley has died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. More to come

January 13, 2023
Rat Pack Reloaded
The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne

David Malek, Martin Crewes and Zoy Frangos will perform Rat Pack Reloaded in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming week.

November 9, 2022
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at his show in Nottingham, England this week, performing ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’.

November 2, 2022