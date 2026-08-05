 Public Works Shares New Single ‘Sunburn' Following Hopeless Records Signing - Noise11 Music News
Public Works

Public Works

Public Works Shares New Single ‘Sunburn’ Following Hopeless Records Signing

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2026

in Live,News

New Jersey artist Public Works has released the new single ‘Sunburn’, the first music to emerge following the project’s signing to Hopeless Records. Frontman Jacob Dietrich says the song evolved from memories of summer nights in Seaside Heights into a deeply personal account of the breakdown of a relationship.

by Paul Cashmere

Public Works has released the new track ‘Sunburn’, marking the latest chapter for the New Jersey emo and indie-pop project following its recent signing to Hopeless Records. The single sees songwriter Jacob Dietrich drawing on personal experiences that begin with memories of summers at the Jersey Shore before shifting into a candid reflection on a relationship that ended while the song itself was taking shape.

The release is the first since Public Works joined the Hopeless Records roster in 2026 and continues the steady momentum the project has built over the past three years. Led creatively by Dietrich, Public Works has developed an audience through emotionally direct songwriting, frequent single releases and an expanding touring profile across the United States.

Dietrich explained that the song changed direction while it was being written in the studio.

“At first, we wrote this song about a beach bar in Seaside Heights, NJ. I used to have some really great and ugly summer nights there. I’m half the reason they took the stall doors off in the men’s bathroom.”

He said the writing process unexpectedly became more personal.

“About halfway into the song, I realised Sunburn became more about someone in particular. Unbeknownst to myself, I was writing this song about my girlfriend at the time, who was sitting right next to me in Chris Freeman’s studio.”

Dietrich added that the outcome surprised even him.

“So while this may be my catchiest song yet, it’s bittersweet. Sunburn is the reason I’m single.”

Lyrically, ‘Sunburn’ centres on resentment and heartbreak, pairing sharp observations with an energetic rock arrangement. One of the song’s recurring lines, “She knows the owner, she loves the DJ”, captures its focus on the aftermath of a fractured relationship while maintaining the project’s established balance of melodic hooks and emotionally exposed storytelling.

Public Works began as Dietrich’s solo outlet before expanding into a full touring band. While he remains the project’s principal songwriter, the live line-up also features Dylan Skorge on lead guitar, Mikey Pellegrino on rhythm guitar, Chase Garrett on bass and Joshua Heckler on drums.

The project released its debut single, ‘Hollywood’, in September 2023 after Dietrich spent several years recording under different names and experimenting across multiple musical styles. Public Works gained wider attention with ‘Long Island’, a song that spread rapidly across TikTok and Instagram and introduced the band to a broader audience within the modern emo community. The track was later featured during a performance on On The Radar Radio and in an acoustic appearance for the Red Couch Show.

Since then, Public Works has maintained a prolific release schedule, issuing new music almost monthly while building a following through touring. In June 2025, the band released its debut five-track EP, Pocket Knife, through Santa Anna before embarking on its first headline tour across the north-eastern United States.

The signing with Hopeless Records represents another significant step in the project’s development. The label has a long association with alternative rock, pop-punk and post-hardcore artists, providing Public Works with a larger platform as work continues on future releases. According to the band’s biography, Dietrich is currently recording additional material.

Public Works’ songs frequently draw on themes of sobriety, ambition and the desire to leave small-town life behind. That approach has become central to the band’s identity, combining elements of Midwest emo, indie rock and pop-punk with autobiographical songwriting that reflects Dietrich’s own experiences.

With ‘Sunburn’ now released and more music in production, Public Works continues to build on the momentum created by its breakthrough over the past two years. The new single also provides the first indication of the direction the project intends to pursue under its new recording partnership with Hopeless Records.

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