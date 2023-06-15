 Queens of the Stone Age Premieres Another New Song ‘Paper Machette’ - Noise11.com
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200

Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman

Queens of the Stone Age Premieres Another New Song ‘Paper Machette’

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new song ‘Paper Machette’ ahead of the ‘In Times New Roman’ album due 16 June, 2023.

‘Paper Machette’ is the final preview of the album after ‘Carnavoyeur’ and ‘Emotion Sickness’ in recent weeks.

Only days ago, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme announced that he had been treated recently for cancer and that all of the cancer has been removed.

‘In Times New Roman’ is the eighth Queens of the Stone Age album. The band first premiered with the self-titled album of 1998.

