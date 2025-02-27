 R.I.P. Phil Tripp Aged 75 - Noise11.com
Phil Tripp at the Aussie BBQ SXSW 2009

Phil Tripp at the Aussie BBQ SXSW 2009

R.I.P. Phil Tripp Aged 75

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Phil Tripp, a colourful characters of the Australian music industry, has died at the age of 75.

Phil was the co-founder of Immedia and was the publisher of the Australian Music Industry directory with his then wife Lisa Treen. He also created the popular music website themusic.com.au before selling all of his businesses at age 60 and semi-retiring to Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales.

Phil Tripp was also the Australian representative for SXSW. His tireless work for SXSW over decades created the opportunity for over a 1000 Australian artists to showcase at the world’s largest music festival in Austin, Texas.

Phil had a habit of polarising people in the music industry in Australia. When he liked you, he loved you but when you crossed him … well, let the buyer beware.

I got on fabulous with Phil in the decades a knew the man. When I travelled to Austin regularly with my late wife Ros for SXSW, Phil was always fun to be around. When Phil travelled to Melbourne to talk up SXSW for the next year and asked me to come along and share my experiences with the newbies thinking of going, I was always happy to accommodate his requests. He retired from his position at SXSW in 2019.

Phil angered a few and made some silly mistakes. In his retirement years one stupid action almost had him jailed. Following his court appearance and sentencing, he withdrew from most public activity.

Phil had suffered a heart condition for many years and became suddenly ill again recently. He passed away on Sunday 23 February, 2025. His former wife Lisa Treen died in 2021.

Phil has left his story for all to read here https://philtripp.com/history/the-early-years/ . He was quite the character.

Phil’s mate Christie Eliezer tells mew there will be no funeral. Phil’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered in his beloved Hawaii. You can read Christie’s tribute to Phil here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Saints photo by Katelyn Slyer
The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe

Australia’s legendary punk band The Saints will perform two shows in New Zealand late October and then head to North America and onto Europe for more dates at the end of 2025.

2 days ago
Lee Kernaghan
People Are Proposing At Lee Kernaghan Shows

In 2019 Lee Kernaghan and his wife recorded the song ‘Where I Wanna Be’ for his album ‘Backroad Nation’. The song has become popular for people to propose to at Lee’s concerts.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue recieves star at Melbourne Park photo supplied Frontier Touring
Kylie Minogue Receives Star At Melbourne Park

Kylie Minogue has received a Star at Melbourne Park in the forecourt of Rod Laver Arena.

3 days ago
Jacques De Jongh Facebook profile
Australian Musician Jacques De Jongh of Hush and John Paul Young Band Has Passed Away

Jacques De Jongh, who was once a member of Hush and John Paul Young All-Stars has died in Melbourne.

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Defiant
Jimmy Barnes To Release 21st Album ‘Defiant’ and Tour In June

Jimmy Barnes will be back on the road in June for the ‘Defiant’ tour and there is a new album called ‘Defiant’ to go along with it.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue Tension tour Melbourne 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Kylie Puts On Her Biggest Hometown Show Ever #KylieMelbourne

Kylie was fun, Kylie was thrilling, Kylie was a great night out. Kylie Minogue shows have always been great but this hometown show for Melbourne was special. The first Melbourne night of the Tension tour as spectacular. The ‘Tension’ tour is so fast paced across a few hours that it feels like its over moments after it starts.

6 days ago
The Easybeats
Snowy Fleet of The Easybeats Has Died At Age 79

Snowy Fleet, the drummer for The Easybeats, has died at age 79.

February 20, 2025