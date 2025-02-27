R.I.P. Phil Tripp Aged 75 - Noise11.com

Phil Tripp, a colourful characters of the Australian music industry, has died at the age of 75.

Phil was the co-founder of Immedia and was the publisher of the Australian Music Industry directory with his then wife Lisa Treen. He also created the popular music website themusic.com.au before selling all of his businesses at age 60 and semi-retiring to Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales.

Phil Tripp was also the Australian representative for SXSW. His tireless work for SXSW over decades created the opportunity for over a 1000 Australian artists to showcase at the world’s largest music festival in Austin, Texas.

Phil had a habit of polarising people in the music industry in Australia. When he liked you, he loved you but when you crossed him … well, let the buyer beware.

I got on fabulous with Phil in the decades a knew the man. When I travelled to Austin regularly with my late wife Ros for SXSW, Phil was always fun to be around. When Phil travelled to Melbourne to talk up SXSW for the next year and asked me to come along and share my experiences with the newbies thinking of going, I was always happy to accommodate his requests. He retired from his position at SXSW in 2019.

Phil angered a few and made some silly mistakes. In his retirement years one stupid action almost had him jailed. Following his court appearance and sentencing, he withdrew from most public activity.

Phil had suffered a heart condition for many years and became suddenly ill again recently. He passed away on Sunday 23 February, 2025. His former wife Lisa Treen died in 2021.

Phil has left his story for all to read here https://philtripp.com/history/the-early-years/ . He was quite the character.

Phil’s mate Christie Eliezer tells mew there will be no funeral. Phil’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered in his beloved Hawaii. You can read Christie’s tribute to Phil here.

