R.I.P. Songwriter Will Jennings Dies Aged 80 - Noise11.com

Hit songwriter Will Jennings has died at the age of 80.

Some of Will’s hits include Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warners ‘Up Where We Belong’, Steve Winwood’s ‘While You See A Chance’, Eric Clapton ‘Tears In Heaven’, Dionne Warwick ‘’I’ll Never Love This One Again’, Whitney Houston ‘Didn’t We Almost have It All’, Randy Crawford ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’ and Celine Dion ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

He did considerable work with Winwood writing the songs for the three major albums ‘Arc of a Diver’, ‘Talking Back To The Night’ and ‘Back In The High Life’.

His other hit for The Crusaders ‘I’m So Glad I’m Standing Here Tonight’ featuring Joe Cocker on vocals.

Will Jennings was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, won an Academy Award for ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and has won three Grammy Awards for ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘Higher Love’ and ‘I’ll Never Love This Way Again’.

Jennings died at his home in Tyler, Texas on 6 September, 2024.

