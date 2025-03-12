David Gray To Tour Australia in November 2025 - Noise11.com

David Gray will return to Australia for the Dear Life tour for 2025 in November.

Watch the David Gray Noise11 interview:

David Gray first toured Australia in 2003. He was back in 2006, then 2009, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

David performed the White Ladder album when he was in Australia in 2022 and wants to bring ‘Dear Life’ here too. David tells Noise11.com, “100% there are plans. We had a fantastic reception when we came through with the ‘White Ladder’ tour. People really responded, as you might imagine. We had a wonderful trip and that was the end of that tour. It sits in the memory. Tours kind of displace themselves as they move along”.

David is also planning at 20th anniversary edition of ‘Life In Slow Motion’. “There is a deluxe reissue with all the demos and the b-sides collected together and there is going to be a surprise record. It was a phenomenal recording session. I had bought The Church studios and I wanted to buy myself some time. I had the whole band on retainers. We basically recorded five days a week for about two years. There is just ludicrous amounts of stuff. When I sold the catalogue they were keen to put music out that hadn’t been released. I said ‘lets start with ‘Life In Slow Motion’. I don’t know exactly when but I have completed these two projects. There will definitely be a marking of the ‘Life In Slow Motion’ record and there will be a follow-up record that will be its own thing, it will have its own title and be related to ‘Life In Slow Motion’”.

David Gray 2025 Australian tour:

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

