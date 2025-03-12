 David Gray To Tour Australia in November 2025 - Noise11.com
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

David Gray To Tour Australia in November 2025

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2025

in News

David Gray will return to Australia for the Dear Life tour for 2025 in November.

Watch the David Gray Noise11 interview:

David Gray first toured Australia in 2003. He was back in 2006, then 2009, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

David performed the White Ladder album when he was in Australia in 2022 and wants to bring ‘Dear Life’ here too. David tells Noise11.com, “100% there are plans. We had a fantastic reception when we came through with the ‘White Ladder’ tour. People really responded, as you might imagine. We had a wonderful trip and that was the end of that tour. It sits in the memory. Tours kind of displace themselves as they move along”.

David is also planning at 20th anniversary edition of ‘Life In Slow Motion’. “There is a deluxe reissue with all the demos and the b-sides collected together and there is going to be a surprise record. It was a phenomenal recording session. I had bought The Church studios and I wanted to buy myself some time. I had the whole band on retainers. We basically recorded five days a week for about two years. There is just ludicrous amounts of stuff. When I sold the catalogue they were keen to put music out that hadn’t been released. I said ‘lets start with ‘Life In Slow Motion’. I don’t know exactly when but I have completed these two projects. There will definitely be a marking of the ‘Life In Slow Motion’ record and there will be a follow-up record that will be its own thing, it will have its own title and be related to ‘Life In Slow Motion’”.

David Gray 2025 Australian tour:

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Disturbed 2000
Disturbed To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Sickness’

Disturbed with mark the 25th anniversary of the debut album ‘The Sickness’ with an expanded 3CD, 1 LP box set with demos, b-sides and a 14 track concert to be released on 21 Match 2025.

3 minutes ago
The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cat Empire Origins Came From Real Musicians Playing Real Music At All Hours of the Night

When The Cat Empire’s first album reached no 15 on the Australian chart and the second went to number one there was no-one more surprised than them. The Cat Empire were not set up as a “op” band. They were jazz musicians playing jazz music in late night bars in Melbourne and the audience loved it.

2 hours ago
Wheesung
Mystery Surrounds Death of K-Pop Star Wheesung

Investigations are continuing into the death of Korean singer Wheesung, who was found dead in his Seoul apartment at the age of 43.

15 hours ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Shuts Down “Shooting” Rumour

50 Cent has shut down a rumour claiming that he was the victim of an alleged shooting in Los Angeles.

16 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Perform Four Shows In Singapore In May

Lady Gaga will perform four concerts in Singapore this May.

1 day ago
Paramore Cancel Remaining Dates of North American Tour

Paramore have cancelled the last two shows on their North American tour because frontwoman Hayley Williams is suffering from a lung infection.

4 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Given BRIT Awards Tribute

The 2025 BRIT Awards dedicated a moment of remembrance to the late Liam Payne.

March 3, 2025