Ralph McTell To Return To Australia for 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Ralph McTell To Return To Australia for 2024 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2023

in News

English singer songwriter Ralph McTell will return to Australia in February 2024.

Ralph was previously toured Australia in 2019, 2012, 2007, 2004, 2001, 1980, 1977 and 1976.

Ralph McTell is best known for his 1975 hit ‘Streets of London’ which reached no. 9 in Australia.

Watch him perform the song with legendary guitarist John Williams:

In 2022 he released ‘The Unknown Solider’ with Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Liam Neeson.

Ralph McTell tour dates are:

NEW SOUTH WALES
Wednesday, February 7
Twin Towns, 2 Wharf St, Tweed Heads

Friday, February 9
Concourse Theatre, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

QUEENSLAND
Thursday, February 8
Old Museum, 480 Gregory Terrace, Bowen Hills

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
Saturday, February 10
The Street Theatre, 15 Childers St, Canberra

TASMANIA
Thursday, February 15
Ulverstone Rowing Club, Kings Piae, Ulverstone

Friday, February 16
Boathouse Centre Launceston, 55 Lindsay St, Invermay

Saturday, February 17
Franklin Palais Theatre, 77 Collins St, Franklin

VICTORIA
Thursday, February 22
The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, 100 Foster St, Sale

Friday, February 23
Bernnineit, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes (Caravan Club Music Presents)

Saturday, February 24
National Theatre, 20 Carlisle St, St Kilda

Wednesday, February 28
Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 113 Brown St, Hamilton

Friday, March 1
Capital Theatre, 50 View St, Bendigo

Saturday, March 2
Burrinja Cultural Centre, 351 Glenfern Rd, Upwey

Thursday, March 7
The Shed Theatre, 365 Purves Rd, Main Ridge

Saturday, March 9 & Sunday, March 10
Port Fairy Folk Festival (on sale now)
https://portfairyfolkfestival.com/tickets/

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Sunday, March 3
Trinity Sessions, 318 Goodwood Rd, Clarence Park
https://www.trinitysessions.org/

