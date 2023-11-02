Ralph McTell To Return To Australia for 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

English singer songwriter Ralph McTell will return to Australia in February 2024.

Ralph was previously toured Australia in 2019, 2012, 2007, 2004, 2001, 1980, 1977 and 1976.

Ralph McTell is best known for his 1975 hit ‘Streets of London’ which reached no. 9 in Australia.

Watch him perform the song with legendary guitarist John Williams:

In 2022 he released ‘The Unknown Solider’ with Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Liam Neeson.

Ralph McTell tour dates are:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Wednesday, February 7

Twin Towns, 2 Wharf St, Tweed Heads

Friday, February 9

Concourse Theatre, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

QUEENSLAND

Thursday, February 8

Old Museum, 480 Gregory Terrace, Bowen Hills

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Saturday, February 10

The Street Theatre, 15 Childers St, Canberra

TASMANIA

Thursday, February 15

Ulverstone Rowing Club, Kings Piae, Ulverstone

Friday, February 16

Boathouse Centre Launceston, 55 Lindsay St, Invermay

Saturday, February 17

Franklin Palais Theatre, 77 Collins St, Franklin

VICTORIA

Thursday, February 22

The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, 100 Foster St, Sale

Friday, February 23

Bernnineit, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes (Caravan Club Music Presents)

Saturday, February 24

National Theatre, 20 Carlisle St, St Kilda

Wednesday, February 28

Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 113 Brown St, Hamilton

Friday, March 1

Capital Theatre, 50 View St, Bendigo

Saturday, March 2

Burrinja Cultural Centre, 351 Glenfern Rd, Upwey

Thursday, March 7

The Shed Theatre, 365 Purves Rd, Main Ridge

Saturday, March 9 & Sunday, March 10

Port Fairy Folk Festival (on sale now)

https://portfairyfolkfestival.com/tickets/

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Sunday, March 3

Trinity Sessions, 318 Goodwood Rd, Clarence Park

https://www.trinitysessions.org/

