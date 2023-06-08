 Rebel Wilson Starts Record Label With Warner - Noise11.com
Rebel Wilson in Senior Year

Rebel Wilson in Senior Year

Rebel Wilson Starts Record Label With Warner

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Rebel Wilson has set up her own record label with Warner Music.

Wilson has signed with Warner Music and will have her own label named Rebellionaire. Rebel will release soundtracks for musicals sent through her scholarship program.

“Take the b out of billionaire and replace it with an r for Rebel,”Wilson told Deadline.

The new label’s first release will be the soundtrack for her upcoming directorial debut The Deb, which had originally been a stage musical written by Hannah Reilly.

The musical was submitted to the Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission in 2022 and it came in first place.

Rebel revealed that the soundtrack would feature ballads, a capella songs, pop songs and “hip-hop elements”. She added, “It contains some spicy lyrics, including one song called Fuck My Life.”

Rebel launched the scholarship in 2019 to give young female writers an opportunity to be mentored by her and grow their careers in the industry. Winners would be given a $15,000 (£12,000) playwriting commission as well as an opportunity to spend a year at the Australian Theatre for Young People.

“Basically, one person wins it and then I mentor them for a year,” she explained. “And as part of it, they have to pitch a show and write the show and hopefully finish it by the end of the year.”

The Deb follows three girls whose lives are turned upside down after one of them gets kicked out of a posh city school and sent to a bush town far from the city.

The Deb is set to begin shooting in October in rural New South Wales, Australia.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kate Ceberano Unsung
Kate Ceberano Book ‘Unsung: A Compendium of Creativity’ To Be Published in November

Kate Ceberano is adding author to her credentials with the publication of her book ‘Unsung: A Compendium of Creativity’ to be published by Simon & Schuster on 1 November 2023.

21 mins ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Add Brewster Brothers Song To Upcoming Orchestra Shows

The Angels have once again recruited composer, orchestrator Rob John to write a new score for a Brewster Brothers song to be included in the upcoming Symphony of Angels shows by The Angels.

38 mins ago
The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business

The Soul Movers will have a new album ‘Dumb Luck’ in September and have given us a preview with ‘Monkey’.

3 hours ago
Ross Wilson Facebook
Ross Wilson Releases First New Music Since 2010

Ross Wilson has four new and original songs modernising his catalogue with new music for the first time since 2010.

6 hours ago
Dan Sultan at the Age Music Victoria Awards photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dan Sultan Covers Archie Roach For Mushroom 50th

Dan Sultan has released his version of Archie Roach’s ‘Took The Children Away’ to mark the 50th anniversary of Mushroom Records and to honor Uncle Archie Roach.

1 day ago
King Stingray photo from Facebook
King Stingray Wins Top Honors At Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition

King Stingray has taken away the 1st place spot at the 2023 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song ‘Milkumana’.

1 day ago
The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw
The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

2 days ago