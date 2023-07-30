 Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another Sold Out Show In Western Australia - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015.

Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another Sold Out Show In Western Australia

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2023

News

Red Hot Summer’s November show At Sandalford Wines in Western Australia has been declared a sell-out.

Three shows including Mornington in Victoria and Mannum in South Australia have sold-out months in advance of the first Red Hot Summer series one date.

Series One of Red Hot Summer features:

Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes
Sam + Sam

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Series Tw of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

