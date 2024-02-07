Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria - Noise11.com

Simple Minds and Icehouse will reunite for Red Hot Summer this weekend with two shows, Saturday in Mornington and Sunday in the Yarra Valley.

In 1981 Simple Minds first toured Australia opening for Icehouse after Icehouse first toured the UK opening for Simple Minds. 43 years later, the double header is happening again.

Icehouse will close Mornington on Saturday night while Simple Minds headline for Sunday night show.

Here are the running times for all acts this weekend at Red Hot Summer.

ARTIST TIMES

Mornington Racecourse

Gates 1.00PM

Bachelor Girl 2.00 – 2.40pm

Daryl Braithwaite 3.10 – 4.00pm

Noiseworks 4.30 – 5.30pm

Simple Minds 6.00 – 7.30pm

Icehouse 8.00 – 9.30pm

Rochford Winery

Gates 12:00

Bachelor Girl: 1:00pm

Daryl Braithwaite: 2:10pm

Noiseworks: 3:30pm

Icehouse: 5:00pm

Simple Minds: 6:45pm to 8:15pm

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney

(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

