Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria - Noise11.com

Simple Minds and Icehouse will reunite for Red Hot Summer this weekend with two shows, Saturday in Mornington and Sunday in the Yarra Valley.
In 1981 Simple Minds first toured Australia opening for Icehouse after Icehouse first toured the UK opening for Simple Minds. 43 years later, the double header is happening again.
Icehouse will close Mornington on Saturday night while Simple Minds headline for Sunday night show.
Here are the running times for all acts this weekend at Red Hot Summer.
ARTIST TIMES
Mornington Racecourse
Gates 1.00PM
Bachelor Girl 2.00 – 2.40pm
Daryl Braithwaite 3.10 – 4.00pm
Noiseworks 4.30 – 5.30pm
Simple Minds 6.00 – 7.30pm
Icehouse 8.00 – 9.30pm
Rochford Winery
Gates 12:00
Bachelor Girl: 1:00pm
Daryl Braithwaite: 2:10pm
Noiseworks: 3:30pm
Icehouse: 5:00pm
Simple Minds: 6:45pm to 8:15pm
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show
SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney
(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)
Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au
