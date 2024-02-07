 Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria - Noise11.com
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2024

in News

Simple Minds and Icehouse will reunite for Red Hot Summer this weekend with two shows, Saturday in Mornington and Sunday in the Yarra Valley.

In 1981 Simple Minds first toured Australia opening for Icehouse after Icehouse first toured the UK opening for Simple Minds. 43 years later, the double header is happening again.

Icehouse will close Mornington on Saturday night while Simple Minds headline for Sunday night show.

Here are the running times for all acts this weekend at Red Hot Summer.

ARTIST TIMES

Mornington Racecourse
Gates 1.00PM
Bachelor Girl 2.00 – 2.40pm
Daryl Braithwaite 3.10 – 4.00pm
Noiseworks 4.30 – 5.30pm
Simple Minds 6.00 – 7.30pm
Icehouse 8.00 – 9.30pm

Rochford Winery
Gates 12:00
Bachelor Girl: 1:00pm
Daryl Braithwaite: 2:10pm
Noiseworks: 3:30pm
Icehouse: 5:00pm
Simple Minds: 6:45pm to 8:15pm

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney
(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

