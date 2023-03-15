Red Hot Summer Sydney and Gold Coast Shows Are Full Houses - Noise11.com

Even more Red Hot Summer shows have sold-out. Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm and Southport’s Broadwater Parklands are the latest sell-outs on the tour.
15 shows have now sold-out for the 2023 season headlined by Paul Kelly.
Bella Vista Farm in Sydney is the next Red Hot Summer show on 26 March with dates continuing into May.
The sold-out shows of the season have been:
Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Seppeltsfield, Jan 22
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28
Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4
Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11
Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February
Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve, 11 March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March
Hunter Valley, Roche Estate, 25 March
Sydney, Bella Vista Farm, 26 March
Southport, Broadwater, April 22
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates are:
Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour
Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour
Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Garden, DARWIN QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 13 May 2023
Cairns Showground, Cairns QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
