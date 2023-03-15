Red Hot Summer Sydney and Gold Coast Shows Are Full Houses - Noise11.com

Even more Red Hot Summer shows have sold-out. Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm and Southport’s Broadwater Parklands are the latest sell-outs on the tour.

15 shows have now sold-out for the 2023 season headlined by Paul Kelly.

Bella Vista Farm in Sydney is the next Red Hot Summer show on 26 March with dates continuing into May.

The sold-out shows of the season have been:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14

Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21

Seppeltsfield, Jan 22

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28

Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4

Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11

Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18

Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19

Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February

Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve, 11 March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March

Hunter Valley, Roche Estate, 25 March

Sydney, Bella Vista Farm, 26 March

Southport, Broadwater, April 22

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates are:

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Garden, DARWIN QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May 2023

Cairns Showground, Cairns QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

