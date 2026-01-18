Red Hot Summer Tour Adds New Stops With Paul Kelly Headlining All-Australian Line-Up - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer Tour has once again expanded its footprint across Australia, confirming four new dates that will see the festival land in Mornington, Hervey Bay, Hillarys and Sandstone Point. The 2026 run will continue the event’s long-standing tradition of delivering a star-studded, all-Australian bill across some of the country’s most scenic outdoor venues, and this year’s edition is anchored by one of the nation’s most revered storytellers, Paul Kelly.

Kelly, whose songs have been woven into the fabric of Australian life for more than four decades, will headline the festival alongside a line-up of homegrown favourites that includes Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock.

“The band and I have many great memories from our last Red Hot Summer tour,” Kelly said. “We’re looking forward to making some new ones.”

Over a career spanning more than 40 years and 30 albums, Kelly has created some of Australia’s most enduring songs, from “To Her Door” and “Deeper Water” to the now-legendary “How To Make Gravy.” First released in 1996, the latter has grown into a seasonal classic, becoming a Christmas anthem that captures the bittersweet mix of family, regret and hope.

Kelly’s songwriting has also mapped out the broader Australian story. He has chronicled figures such as the cricketing legend in “Bradman,” and the infamous bushranger in “Our Sunshine.” His collaboration with Kev Carmody on “From Little Things Big Things Grow” has been credited with introducing generations of Australians to the history of land rights in a way that has resonated more deeply than many mainstream news stories. Since the late 1980s, Kelly has also worked closely with Indigenous artists, including Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi, establishing a body of work that is as much cultural and political as it is musical.

Kelly’s restless creativity has seen him move between genres and projects, from setting Shakespeare sonnets to music, to exploring bluegrass, experimental dub and jazz collaborations. His 2017 album Life Is Fine became his first No 1 album, while recent releases such as 2024’s Fever Longing Still and the upcoming SEVENTY demonstrate that at 70, Kelly remains an artist in full creative flight.

Fresh from a sold-out arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, Kelly will bring his signature storytelling to the Red Hot Summer stage. During that tour he premiered “Rita Wrote A Letter,” a sequel to “How To Make Gravy,” revisiting the characters of Dan, Joe and Rita nearly three decades on. The new song, told from Rita’s perspective, has been widely embraced as a continuation of one of Kelly’s most beloved narratives.

Joining Kelly at Red Hot Summer, Missy Higgins remains one of Australia’s most beloved singer/songwriters. Known for her lyrical intensity and memorable melodies, Higgins has amassed an impressive record of hits including “Scar,” “The Special Two,” “Steer,” “Everyone’s Waiting,” “Futon Couch” and “A Complicated Truth.” In 2024, she released The Second Act, a reflective follow-up to her debut The Sound Of White. The album topped the ARIA charts 20 years to the day her debut reached No 1, and Higgins capped the year with a public vote win for Best Live Act at the ARIA Awards, while also being inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame.

The Cruel Sea, formed in 1987, helped shape Australia’s alternative music landscape with their genre-blending sound that fused blues, roots, surf rock and cinematic textures. Their landmark album The Honeymoon Is Over (1993) spent more than a year in the ARIA album chart and remains a defining record of the era. After releasing Straight Into The Sun, their first album of new original material in 23 years, the band has returned to touring with renewed energy.

The Cat Empire will bring their explosive live show to the festival after a major resurgence in recent years. With a refreshed line-up and their tenth studio album Bird In Paradise debuting at No 2 on the ARIA charts, the band has been celebrated for returning to a more organic, live-in-the-room sound. Their reputation as one of Australia’s most electrifying live acts has been reinforced by extensive international touring and sold-out performances with symphony orchestras across Australia.

Kasey Chambers is recognised as one of Australia’s most powerful live performers, her raw and emotionally charged performances building a devoted following across two decades. Her catalogue of acclaimed albums and relentless touring has cemented her status as a festival favourite both at home and abroad.

Rounding out the bill is Jess Hitchcock, a powerhouse vocalist whose collaborations with Paul Kelly have earned her the description of his “secret weapon.” Hitchcock will join Kelly’s band for the day, while also performing with her own band and introducing new music to the Red Hot Summer audience.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2026

Saturday 10th January, Batemans Bay NSW, Mackay Park

Saturday 17th January, Warrnambool VIC, Warrnambool Racecourse

Saturday 24th January, Lake Macquarie NSW, Speers Point Park

Saturday 31st January, Port Macquarie NSW, Westport Park

Sunday 1st February, Southport QLD, Broadwater Parklands

Sunday 8th February, Werribee South VIC, Werribee Park

Saturday 14th February, Berry NSW, Berry Showground

Sunday 15th February, Bella Vista NSW, Bella Vista Farm

Saturday 28th February, Wodonga VIC, Gateway Lakes

Sunday 8th March, Launceston TAS, Launceston Country Club

Saturday 14th March, Bendigo VIC, Bendigo Racecourse

Saturday 21st March, Victor Harbor SA, Kent Reserve

Saturday 11th April, Mornington VIC, Mornington Racecourse

Saturday 18th April, Hervey Bay QLD, Seafront Oval

Saturday 9th May, Hillarys WA, Whitfords Nodes Park

Saturday 23rd May, Sandstone Point QLD, Sandstone Point Hotel

Ticketing

Ticketmaster presale, Wednesday 21st January at 9.00am to 11.59pm local time

General Public on sale, Thursday 22nd January at 9.00am local time

Tickets available via the Red Hot Summer website

