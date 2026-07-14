Red Hot Summer Tour Adds Two More Sold Out Shows As Demand Continues - Noise11 Music News

The 2026 Red Hot Summer Tour has added two more sold out events, with Berry Showground in New South Wales and Sandalford Wines in Western Australia’s Swan Valley now reaching capacity ahead of the national tour.

by Paul Cashmere

The 2026 Red Hot Summer Tour has recorded two additional sell-outs, with the Berry Showground concert on 24 October and the Sandalford Wines show in Swan Valley on 14 November both selling out as demand continues for one of Australia’s strongest heritage rock line-ups. The latest ticket milestone follows the rapid sell-out of Mornington Racecourse in Victoria, confirming sustained public interest in Australian Crawl’s first performances under their original band name since 1986 and their long-awaited reunion on the same bill as Men At Work.

The latest sell-outs mean three of the tour’s ten dates have now reached capacity months before the national run begins in October. Berry joins Mornington as the second New South Wales event to sell out, while Swan Valley becomes the first Western Australian date to do so.

The continuing demand reflects the historic significance of Australian Crawl’s return. The band will perform under its original name for the first time in four decades, bringing together original members James Reyne, Simon Binks and David Reyne alongside former drummer John Watson and an expanded touring line-up. The performances mark the first official Australian Crawl shows since the group disbanded in 1986 following a turbulent final chapter that included the death of guitarist and songwriter Guy McDonough.

Equally significant is the reunion with Men At Work. The two bands have not shared a major concert bill since appearing at the Narara Music Festival in New South Wales in January 1983, when both groups were among Australia’s biggest live attractions during the height of the country’s pub rock era.

When the tour was announced, James Reyne reflected on the band’s beginnings on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

“We ran our own shows on the Pen and a following grew,” Reyne said. “We decided we should perhaps give this thing a year, before we returned to our studies, just to see what happens. What a ride.”

Original guitarist Simon Binks also acknowledged the rarity of the reunion.

“I’m looking forward to this upcoming celebration of Australian Crawl. Who would have thought that this far down the track three original members would be sharing the same stage once again,” he said.

David Reyne also reflected on the band’s origins.

“Back in 1979, a bunch of us from the beaches of the Mornington Peninsula twanged some guitars, banged some drums, blended together some tunes and played a gig or two for the local board riders’ club,” he said. “Australian Crawl was born. What a delight it will be to do it all again with those of us from the original gang who haven’t yet propped permanently at Heaven’s Bar.”

Men At Work founder Colin Hay said the tour reconnects him with an important period in Australian music history.

“My favourite Men At Work tour was the summer of 1981, when our stars were in ascension,” Hay said. “I very much look forward to returning, 45 years on, to join the Red Hot Summer Tour 2026, to share the stage with old friends and new, and play those songs again, for all those who want to hear them.”

Australian Crawl remain one of Australia’s defining rock bands, with albums including The Boys Light Up, Sirocco, Sons Of Beaches and Semantics producing enduring songs such as Beautiful People, Downhearted, Errol, Things Don’t Seem and the No. 1 hit Reckless. The group was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and their catalogue continues to occupy a central place in Australian rock history.

Men At Work achieved comparable international success during the early 1980s through songs including Down Under, Who Can It Be Now?, Overkill, Be Good Johnny and It’s A Mistake, helping establish Australian music on the global stage.

Beyond the headline reunion, the Red Hot Summer Tour features a multi-generational Australian line-up including Birds Of Tokyo, Vika & Linda, Eskimo Joe, Boom Crash Opera and Ella Hooper. The touring brand has become one of Australia’s most successful outdoor concert series by combining established artists with destination venues across the country.

With Berry, Mornington and Swan Valley now sold out, attention is likely to turn to remaining dates as fans seek opportunities to see Australian Crawl’s first official performances in 40 years and the first Australian Crawl and Men At Work pairing in more than four decades.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2026

17 October 2026, Toowoomba, Queens Park

18 October 2026, Sandstone Point, Sandstone Point Hotel

24 October 2026, Berry, Berry Showground (Sold Out)

25 October 2026, Manly, Keirle Park

31 October 2026, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

1 November 2026, Coolangatta, Coolangatta Beach

7 November 2026, Ballarat, Victoria Park

8 November 2026, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse (Sold Out)

14 November 2026, Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines (Sold Out)

15 November 2026, Glenelg, Glenelg Beach

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

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