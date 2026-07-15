Red Hot Summer Tour Hunter Valley Show Sells Out As Demand Continues Across 2026 Run - Noise11 Music News

The Red Hot Summer Tour has recorded another sell-out, with the Hunter Valley event at Roche Estate reaching capacity as demand continues for Australian Crawl’s first official performances in 40 years and a rare reunion with Men At Work.

by Paul Cashmere

The 2026 Red Hot Summer Tour has added another sold-out event, with the 31 October concert at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley reaching capacity overnight. The latest milestone means four dates on the national tour have now sold out months before the first show, underlining strong demand for a line-up led by Australian Crawl’s long-awaited return under its original name alongside Men At Work.

The Hunter Valley sell-out follows earlier announcements that Mornington Racecourse in Victoria, Berry Showground in New South Wales and Sandalford Wines in Western Australia’s Swan Valley had all reached capacity. With four of the tour’s ten concerts now sold out, remaining performances are expected to attract increased attention as fans seek tickets before the tour opens in October.

The continuing demand reflects the historical significance of the reunion. Australian Crawl will perform under its original name for the first time since the band disbanded in 1986. Original members James Reyne, Simon Binks and David Reyne will reunite with former drummer John Watson and an expanded touring line-up for what will be the group’s first official performances in four decades.

The tour also reunites Australian Crawl and Men At Work on the same major concert bill for the first time since both bands appeared at the Narara Music Festival in New South Wales in January 1983, when they were among Australia’s biggest live acts during the peak of the country’s pub rock era.

When the tour was first announced, James Reyne reflected on the band’s beginnings on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

“We ran our own shows on the Pen and a following grew,” Reyne said. “We decided we should perhaps give this thing a year, before we returned to our studies, just to see what happens. What a ride.”

Original guitarist Simon Binks said the reunion represented a rare opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to this upcoming celebration of Australian Crawl. Who would have thought that this far down the track three original members would be sharing the same stage once again,” he said.

David Reyne also reflected on the band’s origins.

“Back in 1979, a bunch of us from the beaches of the Mornington Peninsula twanged some guitars, banged some drums, blended together some tunes and played a gig or two for the local board riders’ club,” he said. “Australian Crawl was born. What a delight it will be to do it all again with those of us from the original gang who haven’t yet propped permanently at Heaven’s Bar.”

Men At Work founder Colin Hay said the tour reconnects him with an important period in Australian music.

“My favourite Men At Work tour was the summer of 1981, when our stars were in ascension,” Hay said. “I very much look forward to returning, 45 years on, to join the Red Hot Summer Tour 2026, to share the stage with old friends and new, and play those songs again, for all those who want to hear them.”

Australian Crawl remains one of Australia’s defining rock bands, with albums including The Boys Light Up, Sirocco, Sons Of Beaches and Semantics producing enduring songs including Beautiful People, Downhearted, Errol, Things Don’t Seem and the number one hit Reckless. The group was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and continues to hold a significant place in Australian rock history.

Men At Work also established an international reputation during the early 1980s through hits including Down Under, Who Can It Be Now?, Overkill, Be Good Johnny and It’s A Mistake, helping introduce Australian contemporary music to global audiences.

The broader Red Hot Summer Tour line-up also features Birds Of Tokyo, Vika & Linda, Eskimo Joe, Boom Crash Opera and Ella Hooper, bringing together artists from multiple generations of Australian music. The touring series has become one of Australia’s most successful outdoor concert brands by combining established acts with destination venues around the country.

With Roche Estate now joining Berry, Mornington and Swan Valley as sold-out events, tickets remain available only for the six remaining concerts, including the opening weekend in Queensland and the closing performance at Glenelg Beach in South Australia.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2026

17 October 2026, Toowoomba, Queens Park

18 October 2026, Sandstone Point, Sandstone Point Hotel

24 October 2026, Berry, Berry Showground (Sold Out)

25 October 2026, Manly, Keirle Park

31 October 2026, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate (Sold Out)

1 November 2026, Coolangatta, Coolangatta Beach

7 November 2026, Ballarat, Victoria Park

8 November 2026, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse (Sold Out)

14 November 2026, Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines (Sold Out)

15 November 2026, Glenelg, Glenelg Beach

Ticket Details

Tickets for remaining shows are available via the official Red Hot Summer Tour website.

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