Regurgitator To Perform ‘Unit’ Live - Noise11.com

Regurgitator will perform their 1997 album ‘Unit’ in the 2023 ‘Units’ tour.

The ‘Units’ tour will feature special guests DZ Deathrays, Custard, Butterfingers and Glitoris.

‘Unit’, the second album for Regurgitator, reached no 4 in Australia in 1997 and was certified three times Platinum.

Everyday Formula (reached no 41)

Black Bugs (reached no 32)

Polyester Girl (reached no 14)

! (The Song Formerly Known As) (reached no 28)

CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT

UNITS NATIONAL TOUR

25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR

REGURGITATOR PERFORMING UNIT IN FULL + MORE

FRIDAY 12 MAY – CITY HALL, HOBART

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Butterfingers

Glitoris

SATURDAY 13 MAY – FORUM, MELBOURNE

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Butterfingers

Glitoris

SATURDAY 20 MAY – ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Butterfingers

Glitoris

SUNDAY 21 MAY – ANU KAMBRI, CANBERRA

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Butterfingers

Glitoris

SATURDAY 27 MAY – BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Butterfingers

Glitoris

SUNDAY 28 MAY – METRO FREO, PERTH

Regurgitator

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Butterfingers

Glitoris

4ZZZ, CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT

UNITS – 25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR

SATURDAY 25 MARCH – EATONS HILL OUTDOORS & BALLROOM

18+

DOORS 1PM ‘TIL LATE

Dz Deathrays

Custard

Models

Butterfingers

Screamfeeder

Resin Dogs

Flangipanis

Glitoris

Mitch, Please

The Stress Of Leisure

Platonic Sex

JUST ADDED!

Cable Ties

Cheap Date

Soy Division

