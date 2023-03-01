Regurgitator To Perform ‘Unit’ Live - Noise11.com

Regurgitator will perform their 1997 album ‘Unit’ in the 2023 ‘Units’ tour.
The ‘Units’ tour will feature special guests DZ Deathrays, Custard, Butterfingers and Glitoris.
‘Unit’, the second album for Regurgitator, reached no 4 in Australia in 1997 and was certified three times Platinum.
Everyday Formula (reached no 41)
Black Bugs (reached no 32)
Polyester Girl (reached no 14)
! (The Song Formerly Known As) (reached no 28)
CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT
UNITS NATIONAL TOUR
25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR
REGURGITATOR PERFORMING UNIT IN FULL + MORE
FRIDAY 12 MAY – CITY HALL, HOBART
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Butterfingers
Glitoris
SATURDAY 13 MAY – FORUM, MELBOURNE
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris
SATURDAY 20 MAY – ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris
SUNDAY 21 MAY – ANU KAMBRI, CANBERRA
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris
SATURDAY 27 MAY – BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris
SUNDAY 28 MAY – METRO FREO, PERTH
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris
4ZZZ, CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT
UNITS – 25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR
SATURDAY 25 MARCH – EATONS HILL OUTDOORS & BALLROOM
18+
DOORS 1PM ‘TIL LATE
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Models
Butterfingers
Screamfeeder
Resin Dogs
Flangipanis
Glitoris
Mitch, Please
The Stress Of Leisure
Platonic Sex
JUST ADDED!
Cable Ties
Cheap Date
Soy Division
