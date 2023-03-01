 Regurgitator To Perform ‘Unit’ Live - Noise11.com
Regurgitator photo by Stephen Sloggett

Regurgitator photo by Stephen Sloggett

Regurgitator To Perform ‘Unit’ Live

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2023

in News

Regurgitator will perform their 1997 album ‘Unit’ in the 2023 ‘Units’ tour.

The ‘Units’ tour will feature special guests DZ Deathrays, Custard, Butterfingers and Glitoris.

‘Unit’, the second album for Regurgitator, reached no 4 in Australia in 1997 and was certified three times Platinum.

Everyday Formula (reached no 41)

Black Bugs (reached no 32)

Polyester Girl (reached no 14)

! (The Song Formerly Known As) (reached no 28)

CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT
UNITS NATIONAL TOUR
25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR

REGURGITATOR PERFORMING UNIT IN FULL + MORE

FRIDAY 12 MAY – CITY HALL, HOBART
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Butterfingers
Glitoris

SATURDAY 13 MAY – FORUM, MELBOURNE
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris

SATURDAY 20 MAY – ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris

SUNDAY 21 MAY – ANU KAMBRI, CANBERRA
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris

SATURDAY 27 MAY – BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris

SUNDAY 28 MAY – METRO FREO, PERTH
Regurgitator
Dz Deathrays
Custard
Butterfingers
Glitoris

4ZZZ, CONSUME AND DESTROY ALL LINES PRESENT
UNITS – 25 YEARS OF UNIT IN ONE ELECTRIC STREAM OF SOUND AND COLOUR

SATURDAY 25 MARCH – EATONS HILL OUTDOORS & BALLROOM
18+
DOORS 1PM ‘TIL LATE

Dz Deathrays
Custard
Models
Butterfingers
Screamfeeder
Resin Dogs
Flangipanis
Glitoris
Mitch, Please
The Stress Of Leisure
Platonic Sex

JUST ADDED!
Cable Ties
Cheap Date
Soy Division

Related Posts

Extreme
Extreme To Release First Album In 15 Years

Extreme have their first album since ‘Saudades de Rock’ in 2008 coming on June 9. The sixth Extreme album is called ‘Six’. The first single is ‘Rise’.

31 mins ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on 24 May 2023.

1 hour ago
Frente photo by Sarah Walker
Frente To Play 30th Anniversary Dates Across Australia

Frente will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Marvin The Album’ with dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth in May and June.

23 hours ago
The Flaming Lips - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Flaming Lips To Tour ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots For 20th Anniversary

The Flaming Lips will take the classic ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ album out on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

2 days ago
Zucchero
Zucchero Tour To Final Reach Australia After Three Year Delay

The New Zealand and Australia tour for Italian superstar Zucchero will finally happen after a three year delay in April.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros OGorman
Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestormers

Jimmy Barnes has dropped more info on his upcoming “supergroup” collaboration Barnestormers.

2 days ago
Wu-Tang Clan photo from Live Nation
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Australian Dates

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will play Australian dates in May.

2 days ago