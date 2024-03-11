 Renée Geyer ‘Difficult Woman’ To Get First Ever Vinyl Release - Noise11.com
Renee Geyer Difficult Woman

Renée Geyer Difficult Woman

Renée Geyer ‘Difficult Woman’ To Get First Ever Vinyl Release

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2024

in News

‘Difficult Woman’, the ninth album for Renée Geyer, will be released for the very first time ever on vinyl on 15 March 2024.

The title track from ‘Difficult Woman’ was written for Renée, about Renée by Paul Kelly. In 2020 I spoke with Renée about her reaction with Kelly first presented the song to her. “There was a little bit of silence at the beginning, I think. And then ‘oh …. Thanks’,” Renée Geyer told Noise11. When somebody has written a song for you called ‘Difficult Woman’ it is ‘cause for pause’. Buy I love it. What a great addition to my career, you know. It is wonderful”.

Renée passed away on 17 January 2023 at the age of 69.

Watch the Noise11 Renée Geyer interview:

Side One
1. “Close” (Paul Kelly) – 4:12
2. “Careless” (featuring Paul Kelly) (Kelly) – 3:43
3. “Difficult Woman” (Kelly) – 4:26
4. “God Only Knows” (Brian Wilson, Tony Asher) – 2:03
5. “Foggy Highway” (Kelly) – 3:29
6. “Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall” (featuring Dori Caymmi) (Kelly, Renée Geyer) – 5:32

Side Two
7. “Just the Thought of You” (Harry Brus, Matt Sherrod, Geyer) – 4:54
8. “Sweet Guy” (Kelly) – 4:35
9. “Real” (John Capek, Michael Rothenberg, Geyer) – 5:18
10. “He Was Too Good to Me” (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart) – 3:09
11. Trouble” (John Clifforth, Geyer) – 3:10

