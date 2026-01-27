 Rhydian Lewis Prepares Steve Dorff Album With Debut Duet Due February 14 - Noise11.com
Rhydian Lewis Prepares Steve Dorff Album With Debut Duet Due February 14

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2026

Australian based British singer Rhydian Lewis steps into rare company as he records an entire album of songs by Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee Steve Dorff, launching the project with a duet featuring Sam Bailey.

Think Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion. The common thread linking those global voices is legendary American songwriter and producer Steve Dorff. Now Australia’s Rhydian Lewis is set to join that lineage with a new studio album comprised exclusively of Dorff compositions, recorded across three continents and scheduled for release in the first quarter of the year.

The as-yet-untitled album marks a significant milestone in Lewis’ career. Recorded in Los Angeles, Nashville and Byron Bay, the project brings together classic and newly written Steve Dorff songs, with Dorff himself producing the entire album. Scott Dorsey serves as executive producer, overseeing a collaboration that has been quietly building since Lewis signed a worldwide management agreement with Dorsey Productions.

The first taste arrives on February 14 with the release of the debut single, I Just Fall In Love Again, a duet with Sam Bailey. The song carries a formidable history. Co-written by Dorff, it was first recorded by The Carpenters before becoming a major international hit for Anne Murray in 1979. The composition later found new life through multiple interpretations, reinforcing its status as a modern standard. Lewis’ version introduces a new chapter, pairing his melodic vocal style with Bailey’s powerhouse delivery.

For Dorff, the project represents a careful and considered match between song and singer. He has written and produced some of the most enduring titles in pop and country music, including Through The Years for Kenny Rogers and Whitney Houston’s All At Once. His catalogue extends well beyond radio hits, encompassing television themes, film scores and musical theatre works that have shaped popular culture for decades.

“Rhydian has such a beautiful melodic voice and it’s an honour to have it sit on my songs,” Dorff said of the collaboration, underscoring the vocal-centric approach that defines the album.

Lewis describes the experience as transformational. Having built his reputation in Australia through swing, big band and classic pop performances, this project positions him firmly within a songwriter-driven tradition. “Such an honour to work with the legendary songwriter and producer Steve Dorff,” Lewis said. “They say it all starts with the song and he’s certainly given me a great starting position.”

Dorff’s career credentials place the collaboration in rare air. A four-time Grammy nominee and five-time Emmy nominee, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2018. His television work includes theme music for Murphy Brown, Spenser: For Hire and The Singing Bee, while his film contributions span titles such as Pure Country and Honkytonk Man. His influence extends across genres, from country standards recorded by George Strait and Lee Greenwood to pop and adult contemporary staples embraced by some of the most recognisable voices of the past half-century.

Executive producer Scott Dorsey has been instrumental in bringing the project together. With decades of industry experience, including directing the career of his father Engelbert Humperdinck and working alongside artists such as Sir Elton John, Carlos Santana and Olivia Newton-John, Dorsey says the pairing felt inevitable. “I have been waiting to pair the right artist with my friend Steve Dorff. When I started working with Rhydian I knew instantly that he was the right choice,” Dorsey said.

The choice of Sam Bailey for the debut single reflects the album’s emphasis on vocal authority and emotional clarity. Bailey rose to prominence after winning The X Factor in the UK, earning a reputation for commanding performances and a broad audience connection. Dorsey described her contribution as pivotal to the song’s modern interpretation, noting that both artists were eager to collaborate once the opportunity arose.

Lewis’ journey to this point has been anything but conventional. Born in Wales and now based in Byron Bay, he discovered his passion for classic vocalists after hearing Michael Bublé’s Everything, an influence that would later shape his live shows and tribute performances. Over time, Lewis built an extensive repertoire spanning swing, big band, musical theatre and international standards, performing across Australia and internationally at theatres, festivals and high-profile events.

That foundation now feeds directly into the Dorff album. While rooted in classic songwriting, the project is positioned as a contemporary statement, connecting time-tested compositions with a modern recording approach. With the debut single set for release on February 14 and an EP to follow ahead of the full album, Lewis steps forward as both custodian and interpreter of one of popular music’s most respected songbooks.

