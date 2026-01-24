Triple J’s Hottest 100 2026 Complete List Olivia Dean Crowded At Number One - Noise11.com

Olivia Dean Claims The Top Spot As Australian Artists Dominate The Year’s Defining Countdown

by Paul Cashmere

The votes are locked in, the speakers have cooled, and another chapter of Australian music history has been written. Triple J’s Hottest 100 2026 has officially crowned Olivia Dean at number one, with Man I Need taking out the country’s most influential annual music poll. Backed by 2.1 million votes, the result confirms Dean as the artist who soundtracked the year for a generation of listeners and places her at the centre of one of the strongest local showings the countdown has ever seen.

Australian music emerged as the clear winner across the day, with 54 homegrown tracks featured in the Top 100. That is a stark difference to how the ARIA Top 100 of 2025 ended up this year. That figure reinforces the continuing strength of the domestic scene, a hallmark of the Hottest 100 since its beginnings in the late 1980s when the poll evolved from a staff-curated list into a listener-driven cultural event. More than three decades later, the countdown remains a barometer of what matters to Australian audiences right now.

Dean’s victory also carries historical weight. It marks the third consecutive year that a female artist has claimed the top spot, extending a significant shift in the countdown’s recent narrative. Across the list, Olivia Dean appeared five times, ranging from Lady Lady at number 62 through to the winning track. Her consistency across the voting reflects a year in which her music resonated broadly, both emotionally and stylistically, with Triple J’s core audience.

Finishing at number two was Keli Holiday with Dancing2, a track that became ubiquitous across airwaves and playlists over the past year. At number three, Western Australian mainstay Tame Impala reaffirmed Kevin Parker’s enduring relevance with Dracula, continuing a Hottest 100 legacy that stretches back more than a decade. One of the most talked-about moments of the countdown arrived at number four, where Melbourne act Playlunch surged from Triple J Unearthed into national consciousness with Keith, a result that underscores the station’s long-running role in breaking new Australian talent.

Beyond the top end of the list, the 2026 countdown told a broader story about participation and diversity. Twenty-six acts made their Hottest 100 debut, including eight Australian artists, signalling an ongoing renewal of the scene. Hilltop Hoods further cemented their place in Hottest 100 history by reclaiming the record for the most songs featured overall, now standing at 27 entries since their first appearance in 2003, a testament to their longevity and sustained audience connection.

Olivia Dean and Spacey Jane tied for the most appearances this year, each placing five tracks in the Top 100. Spacey Jane also secured another notable achievement, with If That Makes Sense recognised as the most represented album across the countdown. Demographically, voters aged 18 to 29 formed the largest cohort, while close to 40,000 individual tracks received votes, illustrating both the scale and breadth of listener engagement.

Like A Version once again left its mark, with four covers landing in the Top 100, all performed by Australian artists. This outcome continues the segment’s tradition of transforming reinterpretations into defining moments within the countdown itself.

As the Hottest 100 concludes, attention now turns to the broader celebration across the Triple J and Double J networks. Double J will revisit the Hottest 100 from 20 years ago, followed by the broadcast of the Hottest 200 across the week, culminating in the full replay next Saturday.

For now, Olivia Dean’s Man I Need stands as the song that defined the year, anchored within a countdown that showcased both the strength of Australian music and the evolving tastes of its audience.

Triple J Hottest 100 2025 Full List

1. Olivia Dean – Man I Need

2. Keli Holiday – ‘Dancing2’

3. Tame Impala – ‘Dracula’

4. Playlunch – Keith

5. RAYE – WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!.

6. Spacey Jane – Whateverrrr

7. Olivia Dean – Nice To Each Other

8. sombr – 12 to 12

9. Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys

10. Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move To Melbourne

11. Olivia Dean – So Easy (To Fall In Love)

12. Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

13. ROLE MODEL – Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

14. Sam Fender. – Rein Me In [with Olivia Dean]

15. Chappell Roan – The Subway

16. Dom Dolla – Dreamin [Ft. Daya]

17. Ocean Alley – Love Balloon

18. sombr – undressed

19. sombr – back to friends

20. Addison Rae – Fame is a Gun

21. Royel Otis – car

22. Lorde – What Was That

23. G Flip – Disco Cowgirl

24. Tyler, The Creator – Sugar On My Tongue

25. Spacey Jane – All The Noise

26. Tate McRae – Sports car

27. Ninajirachi – Ipod Touch

28. Tame Impala – Loser

29. Doechii – Anxiety

30. Djo – Basic Being Basic

31. Spacey Jane – Through My Teeth

32. FISHER – Stay

33. Fred again.. & Amyl and The Sniffers – you’re a star

34. Royel Otis – moody

35. Royel Otis – who’s your boyfriend

36. Tame Impala – End Of Summer

37. Chappell Roan – The Giver

38. Lily Allen – Pussy Palace

39. Spacey Jane – Estimated Delivery

40. Tame Impala – My Old Ways

41. Keli Holiday – I’m On Fire (triple j Like A Version 2025)

42. Spacey Jane – How To Kill Houseplants

43. Ocean Alley – First Blush

44. Ocean Alley – Drenched

45. Tate McRae – Tit For Tat

46. KETTAMA & Interplanetary Criminal – Yosemite

47. Ninajirachi – Fuck My Computer

48. KETTAMA – It Gets Better (Forever Mix)

49. Beddy Rays – Khe Sahn (triple j Like A Version 2025)

50. G Flip – In Another Life

52. Fred again.., Sammy Virji & Reggie – Talk of the Town

52. Tate McRae – Revolving Door

53. Lime Cordiale & Ruel – Melodramatic Fanatic

54. Royal Otis – say something

55. The Terrys – Catalonia Dreams

56. Parcels – Yougotmefeeling

57. Lola Young – One Thing

58. Balu Brigada – Backseat

59. Drake – Nokia

60. Lola Young – d£aler

61. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Balcony

62. Olivia Dean – Lady Lady

63. Dominic Fike – White Keys

64. PinkPantheress – Illegal

65. Addison Rae – Headphones On

66. Djo – Delete Ya

67. Hilltop Hoods – Don’t Happy, Be Worry

68. Fontaines D.C. – It’s Amazing To Be Young

69. The Rions – Shut You Out

70. The Dreggs – Take On Me (triple j Like A Version 2025)

71. Lorde – David

72. The Kid LAROI – A Cold Play

73. Playlunch – It’s Raining Men (triple j Like A Version 2025)

74. G Flip – Bed on Fire

75. Vance Joy – Divine Feelings

76. Ninajirachi – All I Am

77. Reneé Rapp – Leave Me Alone

78. Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream

79. Sam Fender – Arm’s Length

80. Wet Leg – mangetout

81. Hayley Williams – Parachute

82. Peach PRC – Miss Erotica

83. Old Mervs – Everyone Will See It

84. Don West – Send It Back

85. Hilltop Hoods feat. SIX60 – Never Coming Home

86. Hilltop Hoods – Something Bigger Than This

87. Ocean Alley – Left Of The Dealer

88. Lily Allen – West End Girl

89. FISHER & bbyclose – Blackberries

90. The Rions – Tonight’s Entertainment

91. The Dreggs – We Don’t Talk

92. Laufey – Lover Girl

93. Confidence Man & JADE – gossip

94. Bad Bunny – DtMF

95. Sleep Token – Caramel

96. Keli Holiday – Ecstasy

97. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty

98. Old Mervs – Don’t Go

99. Ninajirachi – Delete

100. Djo – Potion

