Richard J. Franklin Releases Powerful Spoken Word Track ‘Tomorrow Australia’ for the Yes Campaign - Noise11.com

Richard J. Franklin Releases Powerful Spoken Word Track ‘Tomorrow Australia’ for the Yes Campaign

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

Gunditjama man Richard J. Frankland has released another “weapon”, the powerful spoken word argument ‘Tomorrow Australia’, to present the case for Australia’s Yes vote at the upcoming referendum.

“Richard J Franklin’s inspirational and powerful spoken word for the Yes Campaign set to Biddy Connor’s epic arrangement and Ash Dargan’s didge, eagle sound and visuals”.

The Liberal Party fuelled No campaign has been based on false information, and their usual scare tactics, to try and influence Australian’s to vote no for what is essentially a human rights question in the upcoming referendum to give Indigenous Australia’s a voice in parliament.

The Dutton No vote is designed to keep the balance of power within the mostly white Australia British system by distributing misinformation about what a successful Yes vote will mean.

Dutton’s lies about a Yes vote “re-racalising” Australia is simply false. Dutton claims Yes will “permanently divide us by race”. His racists undertones were also what drove his division about asylum seekers (refugees), as he branded them illegal immigrants. That was also a lie. The rights of Asylum Seekers are protected by international law no matter how they arrive in the country.

“Once we get through this dark period we will be able to say that we are together bound,” Richard says in ‘Tomorrow Australia’.

In May, Richard J Frankland released ‘Who Will Sing My Songs’, produced by Mark Holden.

