Mark Holden Has Co-Produced Gunditjama Man Richard J. Frankland - Noise11.com

Former pop star, once upon a time Australian Idol judge and songwriter and record producer Mark Holden, is wearing his production hat to bring us new music from Gunditjama man Richard Frankland.

Richard is a performer, filmmaker, activist, novelist, counsellor, musician, community leader, educator, academic, songwriter, poet and playwright. Mark also has a legal background, as a barrister in Melbourne. The remarkable paths this two men have followed have crossed in music with Mark co-producing Richard J. Frankland’s new album with the first track ‘Who Will Sing My Songs’ here for you now.

Songs are Richard’s “weapons”. His words have meaning. He is Koytpa Koy Koy Mara, a story man. Richard sings about First Nation issues touching on the past and the present.

Richard’s fifth album ‘Discovering Leepeen Mara’ will be released later this year. “It features new songs and new recordings/ arrangements of some of Richard’s older work set to the beats of NZ DJ Quix, the extraordinary guitar work of fellow Gunditjmara man Lee Sonnyboy Morgan and the brilliant didgeridoo, sound effects and beats of Larrakia man Ash Dargan and the exquisite vocals of Nilusha.”

