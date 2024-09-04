Richard Marx Adds A Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Richard Marx 2024 Australian tour for Face to Face Touring has a sole Richard date for Melbourne.

Richard will tour Australia in November and December 2024 with Tina Arena on the ‘Don’t Ask … Again’ double header shows and Melbourne fans can also see Richard with his own show on 6 December at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda.

Richard will now also play 6 December 2024 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. It is an all-hit show. Check out the Noise11 review from the 2023 tour.

TINA ARENA & RICHARD MARX

DON’T ASK…AGAIN TOUR 2024

Saturday 23rd November

Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa Valley SA

***Full line-up***

Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Saturday 30th November

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

***Full line-up***

Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Saturday 6th December

Melbourne, Palais Theatre, Vic

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/richard-marx-palais-theatre

Richard Marx only show

Saturday 7th December

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

***Show already announced and on-sale***

Presented by ALWAYS LIVE and Face To Face Touring

Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Monday 9th December

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

***This show features Tina Arena & Richard Marx only***

Tickets available at Sydney Opera House

For all tickets & tour information, please visit:

www.facetofacetouring.com.au

