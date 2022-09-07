 Ringo Starr Slips Out Details of the New The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr Slips Out Details of the New The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2022

in News

Ringo Starr has shown fans a finished box set of the upcoming new Beatles box ‘Revolver’ and inadvertently leaked the tracklisting.


The expanded ‘Revolver’ box set is more like the early ‘Sgt Pepper’ reissue in that it does not contain any unreleased Beatles songs. Disc’s two and three feature alternate takes from the sessions, while disc one is a new stereo mix of the original album and disc four is a mono mix of the original album.

Alternate mixes of the non-album tracks ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’ are included in box and there is also a ‘Revolver’ EP featuring both stereo and mono editions of the finished songs.

Official details are expected within weeks and a release is expected before the end of October.

However, with thanks to Ringo Starr, here is the tracklisting for the ‘Revolver’ box set.

CD1 – New Stereo Mix
Taxman
Eleanor Rigby
I’m Only Sleeping
Love You To
Here There and Everywhere
Yellow Submarine
She Said She Said
Good Day Sunshine
And Your Bird Can Sing
For No One
Doctor Robert
I Want To Tell You
Got To Get You Into My Life
Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2 – Alternate Takes
Tomorrow Never Knows
Tomorrow Never Knows
Got To Get You Into My Life
Got To Get You Into My Life
Got To Get You Into My Life
Love You To
Love You To
Love You To
Paperback Writer
Rain
Rain
Doctor Robert
And Your Bird Can Sing
And Your Bird Can Sing

CD3 – Alternate Takes
And Your Bird Can Sing
Taxman
I’m Only Sleeping
I’m Only Sleeping
I’m Only Sleeping
I’m Only Sleeping
Eleanor Rigby
Eleanor Rigby
For No One
Yellow Submarine
Yellow Submarine
Yellow Submarine
Yellow Submarine
I Want To Tell You
Here There and Everywhere
She Said She Said

CD4 – Mono mix
Taxman
Eleanor Rigby
I’m Only Sleeping
Love You To
Here There and Everywhere
Yellow Submarine
She Said She Said
Good Day Sunshine
And Your Bird Can Sing
For No One
Doctor Robert
I Want To Tell You
Got To Get You Into My Life
Tomorrow Never Knows

CD5 – Revolver EP
Paperback Writer (Stereo)
Rain (Stereo)
Paperback Writer (Mono)
Rain (Mono)

Previous Beatles box sets were:

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (released 26 May 2017)

The Beatles (White Album) (released 9 November 2018)

Abbey Road (released 27 September 2019)

Let It Be (released 15 October 2021)

