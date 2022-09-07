Ringo Starr Slips Out Details of the New The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has shown fans a finished box set of the upcoming new Beatles box ‘Revolver’ and inadvertently leaked the tracklisting.





The expanded ‘Revolver’ box set is more like the early ‘Sgt Pepper’ reissue in that it does not contain any unreleased Beatles songs. Disc’s two and three feature alternate takes from the sessions, while disc one is a new stereo mix of the original album and disc four is a mono mix of the original album.

Alternate mixes of the non-album tracks ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’ are included in box and there is also a ‘Revolver’ EP featuring both stereo and mono editions of the finished songs.

Official details are expected within weeks and a release is expected before the end of October.

However, with thanks to Ringo Starr, here is the tracklisting for the ‘Revolver’ box set.

CD1 – New Stereo Mix

Taxman

Eleanor Rigby

I’m Only Sleeping

Love You To

Here There and Everywhere

Yellow Submarine

She Said She Said

Good Day Sunshine

And Your Bird Can Sing

For No One

Doctor Robert

I Want To Tell You

Got To Get You Into My Life

Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2 – Alternate Takes

Tomorrow Never Knows

Tomorrow Never Knows

Got To Get You Into My Life

Got To Get You Into My Life

Got To Get You Into My Life

Love You To

Love You To

Love You To

Paperback Writer

Rain

Rain

Doctor Robert

And Your Bird Can Sing

And Your Bird Can Sing

CD3 – Alternate Takes

And Your Bird Can Sing

Taxman

I’m Only Sleeping

I’m Only Sleeping

I’m Only Sleeping

I’m Only Sleeping

Eleanor Rigby

Eleanor Rigby

For No One

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

I Want To Tell You

Here There and Everywhere

She Said She Said

CD4 – Mono mix

Taxman

Eleanor Rigby

I’m Only Sleeping

Love You To

Here There and Everywhere

Yellow Submarine

She Said She Said

Good Day Sunshine

And Your Bird Can Sing

For No One

Doctor Robert

I Want To Tell You

Got To Get You Into My Life

Tomorrow Never Knows

CD5 – Revolver EP

Paperback Writer (Stereo)

Rain (Stereo)

Paperback Writer (Mono)

Rain (Mono)

Previous Beatles box sets were:

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (released 26 May 2017)

The Beatles (White Album) (released 9 November 2018)

Abbey Road (released 27 September 2019)

Let It Be (released 15 October 2021)

