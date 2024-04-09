 Ringo Starr To Release Another EP In April - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr has announced the first single, ‘February Sky’, from his forthcoming EP, ‘Crooked Boy’.

Ringo will share the new track, penned by Linda Perry, on Friday (12.04.24).

In fact, all four tracks were written by the renowned songwriter and producer – whose credits include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pink and Adele – with Ringo adding his vocals and drums.

After working together on ‘Everyone and Everything’ from 2022’s ‘EP3’ and ‘Coming Undone’ from 2021’s ‘Change the World’, Linda, 58, approached Ringo asking if she could write an entire EP for him

The other songs are: ‘Gonna Need Someone’, ‘Adeline’ and the title track.

Ringo said: “Linda made me a great EP – she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals.

“’February Sky’ is great – very moody – but since Linda wrote these specifically for me – it of course has to have a positive peace and love element.”

The lyrics include: “Gonna stand up rise above the rain.

“Start a revolution in these brighter days.

“Found the missing pieces.

“That were vacant to the eye.

“Well, I had enough of February sky.”

The EP – his fourth consecutive in a row – will be released on a limited-edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024. The following Friday, April 26, it will be released digitally. Fans can pre-order the black vinyl and CD now, releasing May 31.

Meanwhile, Ringo and his All Starr Band are hitting the road this spring for 12 shows, with further dates set to be announced for later this later.

