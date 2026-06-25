Rob Zombie Unleashes ‘Tarantula' Video As The Great Satan Continues Global Chart Run - Noise11 Music News

Rob Zombie has released the official video for ‘Tarantula’, one of the standout tracks from his 2026 album The Great Satan, extending the campaign behind his first studio record in five years and one of the strongest chart performers of his solo career.

by Paul Cashmere

Rob Zombie has unveiled the official music video for ‘Tarantula’, the latest visual chapter from his eighth solo album The Great Satan. The performance driven clip arrives four months after the album’s February release and focuses on Zombie and his touring band delivering the track under stark yellow lighting and a stripped back production style. The release continues the momentum behind an album that has re-established Zombie’s presence in the heavy music conversation after a five-year gap between studio records.

For fans of modern metal, industrial rock and Zombie’s long running horror infused aesthetic, the significance of The Great Satan extends beyond another album release. The record marked the first new Rob Zombie studio album since 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy and reunited him with guitarist Riggs and bassist Blasko, both familiar figures from earlier chapters of his solo catalogue.

Since its release on February 27 through Nuclear Blast Records, The Great Satan has generated a steady stream of singles and videos, beginning with ‘Punks And Demons’, followed by ‘Heathen Days’, ‘(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller’, and now ‘Tarantula’. The strategy reflects a broader trend among established rock artists who are extending album cycles through successive visual releases rather than concentrating promotion around a single launch window.

The new ‘Tarantula’ video strips away much of the elaborate cinematic storytelling often associated with Zombie’s visual work. Instead, the clip places emphasis on performance, presenting the band in a starkly lit environment that mirrors the relentless pace of the song itself. Bathed in yellow tones and shot with a deliberately gritty aesthetic, the video captures the aggressive energy that has made the track a fan favourite since the album’s release.

‘Tarantula’ occupies a central position on The Great Satan, appearing as the album’s second track after opener ‘F.T.W. 84′. The song also represents one of several compositions co-written by Zombie, Riggs and producer Zeuss, whose production work helped shape the album’s dense blend of industrial metal, groove metal, punk influences and hard rock hooks.

The Great Satan revisits many of the sonic ideas that first defined Zombie’s solo breakthrough years. Noise11 previously reported that tracks such as ‘Heathen Days’, ‘Punks And Demons’ and ‘(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller’ drew heavily from the Hellbilly Deluxe era while maintaining the modern production values that have characterised Zombie’s more recent work.

The album’s 15-track running order balances concise bursts of aggression with the horror and science fiction imagery that has become a hallmark of Zombie’s songwriting. Songs including ‘Black Rat Coffin’, ‘Sir Lord Acid Wolfman’, ‘The Devilman’ and ‘The Black Scorpion’ continue a creative universe that stretches back to his days fronting

White Zombie before launching a solo career in 1998.

Commercially, The Great Satan has performed strongly across multiple territories. The album reached No. 29 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia, topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart, and entered charts throughout Europe, Japan and North America. While it debuted at No. 54 on the US Billboard 200, it also secured Top 20 placements on several specialist rock and independent album rankings.

Critical reaction has generally been favourable. Review aggregator Metacritic assigned the album a score of 74 out of 100 based on collected reviews. Critics frequently highlighted the record’s return to Zombie’s earlier Hellbilly influences while acknowledging the continued presence of industrial and groove metal elements that have defined his solo catalogue for more than two decades.

The release also arrives during a period when Zombie’s dual identity as musician and filmmaker remains unique within heavy music. Beyond a recording career that has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, Zombie has directed nine feature films including House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween and The Munsters. Few artists have maintained significant careers in both music and cinema for such an extended period.

With the arrival of the ‘Tarantula’ video, attention now turns to what may follow from The Great Satan campaign. Four singles have now received substantial promotion, yet the album still contains several tracks that could emerge as future live favourites. For an artist whose career has consistently blended spectacle, heavy music and visual storytelling, the release of ‘Tarantula’ suggests that the world of The Great Satan is still unfolding.

Tracklisting For The Great Satan

F.T.W. 84

Tarantula

(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller

Heathen Days

Who Am I

Black Rat Coffin

Sir Lord Acid Wolfman

Punks And Demons

The Devilman

Out Of Sight

Revolution Motherfuckers

Welcome To The Electric Age

The Black Scorpion

Unclean Animals

Grave Discontent

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