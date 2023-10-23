 Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released - Noise11.com
Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2023

in News

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

Robbie Roberston passed away in 9 August 2023.

The Robertson and Scorsese collaborations started when Martin Scorsese directed ‘The Last Waltz’ for Robertson’s band The Band in 1978.

After The Band broke up, Scorsese used Robertson to compose the soundtracks for his movies including Raging Bull(1980), The King of Comedy (1983), Casino (1995), Gangs of New York (2002), The Wolf of Wall Street(2013), Silence (2016), The Irishman (2019), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is based on the 2017 book by David Grann. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Is Getting Better All The Time At Most Likely His Last Ever Melbourne Show #Review

The Beatles played six concerts in Melbourne on that one and only Australian tour of 1964, two shows each on the 15, 16 and 17th of June. The next time Paul was in Melbourne was for two Wings concerts on 13 and 14 November, 1975. There were two MCG concerts on 9 and 10 March, 1993, and two AAMI Park shows on 6 and 7 December, 2017. 21 October, 2023 at Marvel Stadium was special. It was the 13th and most likely the last time Sir Paul McCartney will ever perform in Melbourne, Australia.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won’t Be Cramped With Guests

Ozzy Osbourne's new solo album will have fewer featured artists.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
A Deep Dive Into The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The first time I heard ‘Hackney Diamonds’ I loved it. The Stones finally had an album of new songs and they sounded great, instantly catchy and memorable. However, by the third listen it starts to feel like a Pop record by a Rock band.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

5 days ago
Graham Nash photo by Ros O'Gorman
Graham Nash Sells His Songwriting Catalogue To Irving Azoff

Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies legend Graham Nash has sold his songwriting catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. Details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Fan Stumps Sir Paul With Adelaide Song Question

Paul McCartney performed for 30 fans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre yesterday (October 17) with the 15 invited fans also allowed to ask Sir Paul a question. McCartney fan Greg Swan of Wollongong stumped Sir Paul with his question when he asked if he had ever written any songs in Adelaide on previous visits. Paul said he couldn’t remember. The correct answer should have been “Yes, I wrote ‘Cook of the House’ in Adelaide in 1975.

5 days ago