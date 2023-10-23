Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released - Noise11.com

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

Robbie Roberston passed away in 9 August 2023.

The Robertson and Scorsese collaborations started when Martin Scorsese directed ‘The Last Waltz’ for Robertson’s band The Band in 1978.

After The Band broke up, Scorsese used Robertson to compose the soundtracks for his movies including Raging Bull(1980), The King of Comedy (1983), Casino (1995), Gangs of New York (2002), The Wolf of Wall Street(2013), Silence (2016), The Irishman (2019), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is based on the 2017 book by David Grann. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

