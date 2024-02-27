 Rod Stewart and Jools Holland On Track For No 1 In UK - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland On Track For No 1 In UK

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2024

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are set to top the Official Albums Chart for the first time as a duo this week with their brand-new album, Swing Fever.

A covers album featuring songs from the big band era, Swing Fever would become the 11th Number 1 album – and first in nearly five years – for Stewart, while Holland would celebrate his first-ever chart-topping LP in the UK.

The Snuts place at Number 2 midweek, with their third album Millennials looking to become their third consecutive Top 3 entry on the Official Albums Chart, following 2021’s chart-topping W.L. and 2022’s Number 3-peaking Burn The Empire.

Liverpool sextet Red Rum Club could be celebrating their first-ever UK Top 10 record with Western Approaches on Friday (3). The band previously charted inside Top 40 with 2021’s How To Steal The World (34).

Barking-born rapper Potter Payper closes in on a third Top 5 entry with Thanks For Hating (4), while Tyneside singer-songwriter Nadine Shah’s acclaimed fifth album Filthy Underneath looks set to become her first to break the Top 10 (8).

Further down, Ghetts’ fourth studio album On Purpose, With Purpose could become the fourth UK Top 40 album for the Plaistow MC, rapper and singer (19).

With Here & Now, a brand-new jukebox musical of their work arriving later this year, British pop institution Steps could see their first three studio albums re-enter the UK Top 40 this week; Buzz (32), Step One (36) and Steptacular (40) have all just been released on vinyl for the first time ever.

As his song Lose Control continues to dominate the Official Singles Chart, Teddy Swims’ debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) is surging towards a Top 40 re-entry, up 42 places week-on-week (34).

And finally, former I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell’s second solo album The Light Fantastic looks to become his first solo Top 40 LP (39).

