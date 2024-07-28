 Rod Stewart On His Own Mortality - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Winston Robinson

Rod Stewart On His Own Mortality

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2024

in News

Rod Stewart has made some candid revelations about facing death ahead of his 80th birthday.

Rod Stewart, who will celebrate his milestone 80th birthday next year, has reflected on a life well lived in an interview with The Sun.

He told the outlet, “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

“I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”

In addition, Rod Stewart admitted to being more “mindful of his health” for the past five years after a series of health scares.

He opened up about battling prostate cancer back in 2019, and shared that the cancer had spread, saying at the time on talk show Loose Women, “I had a touch of thyroid cancer, it was over and out within 10 minutes. I don’t want to pretend I fought cancer for months and months. It was really easy to get rid of, but I did lose my voice – totally gone.”

