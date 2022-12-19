 Rod Stewart Reveals Penny Is His First Wife To Reach Menopause - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Reveals Penny Is His First Wife To Reach Menopause

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2022

in News

Rod Stewart has had one of those “did I say it out loud” moments old guys often get by revealing his wife Penny is his first wife to reach menopause.

In an interview with Reader’s Digest, Sir Rod says he is seeing memopause for the first time because “my marriages didn’t last that long.”

77 year old Rod Stewart married the now 51 year old Penny Lancaster in 2007. He was married to his previous wife, Rachel Hunter for 16 years from 1990 to 2006. She was 37 when they divorced. Rod was married to his first wife Alana Collins from 1979 to 1984. She was 39 when they divorced. Rod also had a longtime relationship with model Kelly Emberg from 1983 to 1990. She was 31 when they broke up. He was also in a not so long relationship with actress Brit Ekland from 1975 to 1977. They split when she was 35. Brit does the French spoken part of Rod’s hit song ‘Tonight’s The Night’.

Rod and Penny have been speaking out about menopause to normalise the conversation and make others aware of what goes on.

Rod Stewart will tour Australia in 2023.

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday March 14 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

