 Roger Waters launches Into Another Pro-Russia Rant Against Ukraine - Noise11.com
Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters launches Into Another Pro-Russia Rant Against Ukraine

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2023

in News

Roger Waters has issued another pro-Russia rant and while agreeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine was illegal he saw Putin was provoked by Ukraine accuses Ukraine of a “blatant act of war” and “extreme act of global terrorism”.

He says the US should have listened to Putin in 2007 and “shepparded us all towards a much safer Europe”.

When Waters recently addressed the UN security council earlier this month he said, “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Also the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked so I also condemn the provocateur in the strongest possible terms”.

Addressing President Biden Waters says, “you and Anthony Blinken and Victoria Newland and Jake Sullivan and the rest of the war mongering neo cons at the heart of government here in Washington along with the vassal states in NATO are the principal provocateurs”.

“Enough is enough. We demand change,” Waters yells at America.

Waters also accuses the USA of blowing up the Nor Stream gasline, the major gasline supplying Europe with Russian energy and then adds “If true”.

Waters then demands Ukraine stop the war.

Watch the full eight minutes of the Waters rant.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Petty An American Treasure
Tom Petty Estate Files Cease and Desist Against Election Denier Kari Lake

Arizona wannabe governor Kari Lake has been slapped with a Cease and Desist Order by the family of Tom Petty after illegally using his song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ in one of her propaganda campaigns.

November 21, 2022
Dee Snider
Clive Palmer Order To Cough Up $1.5 million To Twisted Sister Over Copyright Infringement

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is $1.5 million poorer today after the Australian Federal Court ruled he had breached copyright after using Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in a political advertisement.

April 30, 2021
Bruce-Springsteen-and-E-Street-Band-perform-at-AAMI-Park-on-Thursday-2-February-2017.-Photo-Ros-OGorman
Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration

Bruce Springsteen was in Washington, DC to perform ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ for President Biden and Vice-President Harris on the day of their inauguration.

January 21, 2021
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Clock On With Bruce Springsteen and Mary J. Blige

President elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris chose the songs of Bruce Springsteen and Mary J. Blige to clock on to their new job as Leaders of the Free World for the next four years.

November 8, 2020
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Says Now Is Not The Time To Be Silent

Billie Eilish delivered a passionate speech about the importance of voting during the third and penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

August 21, 2020
Sheryl Crow at Margaret Court Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election

Sheryl Crow has gone back to her 2012 political song ‘Woman In The White House’ to recreate a new 2020 version for fans.

August 2, 2020
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11,Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Delivers Stunning Musical Political Editorial With ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’

Neil Young has released a stunning musical editorial on the upcoming American election with ‘Looking For A leader 2020’.

August 2, 2020