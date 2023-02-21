Roger Waters launches Into Another Pro-Russia Rant Against Ukraine - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has issued another pro-Russia rant and while agreeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine was illegal he saw Putin was provoked by Ukraine accuses Ukraine of a “blatant act of war” and “extreme act of global terrorism”.

He says the US should have listened to Putin in 2007 and “shepparded us all towards a much safer Europe”.

When Waters recently addressed the UN security council earlier this month he said, “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Also the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked so I also condemn the provocateur in the strongest possible terms”.

Addressing President Biden Waters says, “you and Anthony Blinken and Victoria Newland and Jake Sullivan and the rest of the war mongering neo cons at the heart of government here in Washington along with the vassal states in NATO are the principal provocateurs”.

“Enough is enough. We demand change,” Waters yells at America.

Waters also accuses the USA of blowing up the Nor Stream gasline, the major gasline supplying Europe with Russian energy and then adds “If true”.

Waters then demands Ukraine stop the war.

Watch the full eight minutes of the Waters rant.

With Love and Respect to everyone at @RageAgainstWar_ in DC yesterday.✊🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/7KzywKJtEr — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 20, 2023

