Tom Petty Estate Files Cease and Desist Against Election Denier Kari Lake - Noise11.com

Tom Petty Estate Files Cease and Desist Against Election Denier Kari Lake

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2022

in News

Arizona wannabe governor Kari Lake has been slapped with a Cease and Desist Order by the family of Tom Petty after illegally using his song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ in one of her propaganda campaigns.

Lake, who claimed the 2020 election was rigged, was running for the midterm election regardless and got her ass whipped at the polls. Lake claimed the Arizona votes in 2020 were stolen and that voting machines were broken but then used the exact same system in 2022 to try and take over as Governor.

In the process, she paraded about to the theme of Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’.

The Petty estate sent a very clear message to the election denier Lake about copyright theft saying” The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song “I Won’t Back Down” was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign.”

The family also said, “Tom sang “I Won’t Back Down” at America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit concert for victims of the 9/11 attack. Not backing down to hatred, violence, and an attack on our democracy. The opposite of what you stand for. Using this song to promote your warped values is not only illegal as outlined above but an insult to Tom’s memory, his lyrics and music, and the tens of millions of fans who cherish his legacy”.

Loser Lake is refusing to concede in the election.

She could face a potential $150,000 fine for the copyright infringement.

