Ronnie Wood joins Van Morrison On Stage In Birmingham - Noise11.com

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was a surprise guest with Van Morrison at his concert at the Páirc Festival, Kings Health, Birmingham on Saturday (26 August, 2023).

Ronnie joined Van for ‘Gloria’ and ‘This Loving Light of Mine’. Chris Farlowe, who had a hit in the 60s with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ ‘Out of Time’ was also on stage.

“Thank you @vanmorrisonfor a great night at Birmingham’s #PáircFestival! It was fantastic to play with you and our friend Chris Farlowe,” Ronnie Tweeted (or X’d or whatever it called today).

Thank you @vanmorrison for a great night at Birmingham’s #PáircFestival! It was fantastic to play with you and our friend Chris Farlowe 🎸❤️https://t.co/BaFe3oDviN — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 28, 2023

