Rose Tattoo Premiere ‘Hard Road’ Video - Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Premiere ‘Hard Road’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2025

in News

Rose Tattoo have released their version of Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ along with a video.

Stevie’s original version dates back 50 years to 1974. The song was written by Harry Vanda and George Young. Vanda and Young played on Stevie version making it somewhat of an Easybeats reunion with three of the five members present. AC/DC’s Malcolm Young plays on Stevie’s version.

Rod Stewart also covered the song on his ‘Smiler’ album.

Rose Tattoo will tour Australia with ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers for Red Hot Summer in April. They also have more Australian dates with their own Hard Road tour in April and May.

