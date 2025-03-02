Rose Tattoo Premiere ‘Hard Road’ Video - Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo have released their version of Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ along with a video.

Stevie’s original version dates back 50 years to 1974. The song was written by Harry Vanda and George Young. Vanda and Young played on Stevie version making it somewhat of an Easybeats reunion with three of the five members present. AC/DC’s Malcolm Young plays on Stevie’s version.

Rod Stewart also covered the song on his ‘Smiler’ album.

Rose Tattoo will tour Australia with ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers for Red Hot Summer in April. They also have more Australian dates with their own Hard Road tour in April and May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

