Josh Todd of Buckcherry Is Looking Forward To The Match With Rose Tattoo In Australia - Noise11.com

Josh Todd of Buckcherry is up for the challenge of the Australian tour with Rose Tattoo but says he was a later-comer to discovering The Tatts.

Josh tells Noise11.com, “I want to be honest. I wasn’t because I’m a Southern California boy, born and raised. Surf-boarded, skate-boarded in my early childhood. I was listening to punk rock records for a long time. I listened to independent records – The Subhumans, GBH, Minor Threat, Social Distortion, bands like that. I didn’t get into mainstream rock until I was 17 and the first records I heard were (AC/DC) ‘Back In Back’, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, The Cult. That being said I didn’t even know who they were until I heard that cover by Guns ‘N Roses (Nice Boys) and then I got into who they were”.

Josh says Buckcherry guitarist Billy Rose is a huge Rose Tattoo fan, “Billy, our guitar player, is a huge fan of them and knows them well. I’m just stoked. I got into them later and I know their history and I know its going to be a lot of fun”.

Watch the full interview with Josh Todd of Buckcherry:

We talked a bit about ex-AC/DC bass player Mark Evans currently being a member of Rose Tattoo but I have since been informed Mark has left The Tatts once more and Steve King will be on this tour.

Watch the Noise11 2022 Angry Anderson interview:

BUCKCHERRY

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO

For further information head to buckcherry.com

Tuesday 24 September, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC

Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

