Russell Morris’ “Fabtabulos” ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now - Noise11.com

On Tuesday 4 July 2023, Australian music legend Russell Morris played the concert of his lifetime. Russell Morris performed with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony and his 10-piece band. It was the pinnacle of remarkable career that began with the band Somebody’s Image in 1967.

In his roller-coaster career Russell Morris has been the Rock star, the Pop star and a Blues musician. At every step along the way, Russell has been about the art of making music. That has meant various degrees of success but he has never sacrificed his integrity.

In 2012, already with 40 plus years under the belt, Russell embarked on his most ambitious project, the blues album ‘Sharkmouth’. This was former 70s pop star Russell Morris stepping right out of his comfort zone to begin a labour of love project – a trilogy of blues albums – that would define the latter part of his career. Against all odds, ‘Sharkmouth’ became the biggest selling album of his career.

These last 10 years have also been his most prolific. Since 2012, there have been the three blues records, two ‘Jack Chrome’ concept albums (one with Rick Springfield) set around the Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) tradition, the rock record ‘Black and Blue Heart’ and now this Anthology with orchestra.

‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ spans a recording career from 1967 to 2022 but not necessarily with a setlist of obvious songs. Because of the forementioned “roller-coaster” some gems remained undiscovered. ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ gave Russell, (and arranger David Hirschfelder) an opportunity to shine light on some musical moments that slipped through the cracks of this long career. ‘A Thousand Suns’ from 1991 was a song and album that came at a time when music was exploding with new sounds out of Seattle. When Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden rose in the Grunge era, even acts like Bon Jovi felt dated at the time. Today, ‘A Thousand Suns’ by Russell Morris shines alongside the hits as do the three songs from 2008’s ‘Jumpstart Diary’ in act two. Listen to ‘I Will Wait For You’, ‘Blown Away’ and ‘As Far As I Remember’ and you’ll get the “how did I miss that at the time” feel. ‘Doctor In The House’ from 1979’s ‘Foot In The Door’ also fell through the cracks in its day as well. Remember 1979, right off the back of Punk, overlapping with New Wave and just before the New Romantic 80s. In 1979, 1969 seemed a lifetime away.

Russell Morris exploded at the end of the 60s with ‘The Real Thing’ and for the next four years didn’t leave the charts. ‘The Real Thing’ led to ‘Part Three into Paper Walls’ into ‘Rachel’ into ‘Mr America’ into ‘Sweet Sweet Love’ into ‘Live With Friends’ into ‘Wings of an Eagle’. The Russell Morris legacy was created over that period from 1969 to 1972. It is a body of work that over time has become a treasure chest of Australian classics.

Watch Mr America from the concert:

The dynamic between the orchestra and the rock band makes for an astonishing live experience. When you take already powerful songs and elevate them with the power of 54 more musicians it creates an out of body experience with the songs. It actually becomes the ludicrous speed version of rock music. ‘Van Dieman’s Land’ takes on the power of an army with the orchestra, but that said, ‘Black Dog Blues’ minus the orchestra has its own power-pack attached with Peter Robinson on guitar. Peter is one of Australia’s greatest and most underrated guitarists. Two and a half minutes into ‘Black Dog Blues’, Peter takes over command.

Peter goes to the next level of ‘The Real Thing’ when the rock band and the orchestra morph into a single powerhouse. There are some subtle orchestra moves in this one. At the four and a half minute mark, take a close listen. The rock band is playing ‘The Real Thing’, the orchestra is playing ‘Waltzing Matilda’ and it works beautifully.

There are some special moments. Russell had not performed ‘The Girl That I Love’ for decades, The Moody Blues classic ‘Nights In White Satin’ was a first for Russell (and when you have an orchestra at your beck and call, it would be rude not to).

This was a remarkable evening now captured as a live album. ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ was beautifully produced by Michael Cristiano. The arrangements by David Hirschfelder brought the music of Russell Morris to a new high and conductor Peter Morris created the dynamics with the band driving the orchestra.

‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ is out now.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I

Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)

Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II

It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)

I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)

As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

ENCORE PERFORMANCE DATES

RUSSELL MORRIS: THE REAL THING (LIVE IN CONCERT)

Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October

Perth – Crown Theatre – Saturday 11th November

Adelaide – Festival Theatre – Friday 17th November

Sydney – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall – Wednesday 22nd November

Brisbane – Convention & Exhibition Centre – Saturday 9th December

https://russellmorris.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

