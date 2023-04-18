Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra - Noise11.com

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

David Hershfelder (Little River Band and John Farnham Band) has arranged the songs with the setlist spanning Russell’s entire career, including rarities you may not expect to hear.

Russell was 18 years old when he started out with the band Somebody’s Image in 1966. His first hit was a cover of Joe South’s ‘Hush’ in 1967.

In 1969 the started a string of solo hits with back to back number one songs ‘The Real Thing’ and then ‘Part Three into Paper Walls’.

Russell reinvented his career with the blues trilogy starting with ‘Sharkmouth’ in 2012.

In 2021 and 2022, Russell took on a Mexican Day of the Dead theme with the Jack Chrome albums, ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ with Rick Springfield in 2021 and ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ by himself in 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

