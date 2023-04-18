 Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra - Noise11.com
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11

Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11

Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

David Hershfelder (Little River Band and John Farnham Band) has arranged the songs with the setlist spanning Russell’s entire career, including rarities you may not expect to hear.

Russell was 18 years old when he started out with the band Somebody’s Image in 1966. His first hit was a cover of Joe South’s ‘Hush’ in 1967.

In 1969 the started a string of solo hits with back to back number one songs ‘The Real Thing’ and then ‘Part Three into Paper Walls’.

Russell reinvented his career with the blues trilogy starting with ‘Sharkmouth’ in 2012.

In 2021 and 2022, Russell took on a Mexican Day of the Dead theme with the Jack Chrome albums, ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ with Rick Springfield in 2021 and ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ by himself in 2022.

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Greg Lawrie of Carson
Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album

Bob Dylan will release his 2021 concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as a live album and then the complete video.

3 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon To Release His First Album In Seven Years

Paul Simon has announced a new album that is intended to be listened to sequentially.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

April 11, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

April 11, 2023
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
Beatles ‘Get Back’ Microphone Up For Auction

The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the "Get Back" recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

April 6, 2023
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John's health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

March 31, 2023